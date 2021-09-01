Flash Flood Warning issued for Knox by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-31 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-31 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Knox FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL KNOX COUNTY At 814 PM EDT, local law enforcement reported flooding in west Knoxville. Up to 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Even though the heaviest rain will be ending soon it will take some time for the flood waters to drain away. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Knoxville, Oak Ridge, Farragut, Louisville, Halls, Bearden, Powell and Karns. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED