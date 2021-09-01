CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

New Jersey expands access to overdose antidote naloxone to mark Overdose Awareness Day

By News 12 Staff
Posted by 
News 12
News 12
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GOqTO_0bioF6a000

Tuesday marked Overdose Awareness Day. The Murphy administration marked the day by expanding access to naloxone – a drug that helps reverse an opioid overdose.

Licensed pharmacists can dispense naloxone without a prescription. EMTs can also administer it.

The state Department of Health also launched an overdose data dashboard.

Overdose prevention advocates marked the day in Ocean County with a roundtable discussion with Democratic Rep. Andy Kim. The event was designed to advocate for more state and federal spending on drug addiction treatment and prevention.

"Part of my own journey as a person in recovery has been realizing that my way to recover is not everybody's way to recover. We need to have more options out there for everybody who wants to live,” says Heather Ogden with Behavioral Health New Jersey. “Because that's what this comes down to. It's that over the course of the pandemic we went from losing eight New Jerseyans to 10 New Jerseyans a day. A day."

The New Jersey Organizing Project advocates for access to opioid treatment for all people regardless of income and health insurance status.

Comments / 0

News 12

News 12

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Kim
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Naloxone#Antidote#Democratic#New Jerseyans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy