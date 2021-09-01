CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asbury Park, NJ

Indie Street Film Festival to take place in Asbury Park Sept. 8-12

Movie fans and filmmakers alike will be in Red Bank next week for the Indie Street Film Festival.

From a documentary about roller derby to a drama about soldiers, the movies being screen at the festival have something in common.

“Being in New Jersey, we have a theme of really gritty filmmakers that can turn a low amount of resources into a humungous story,” says festival founder Jay Webb.

The festival is in its sixth year. Films will be screened at three locations in Red Bank and at a drive-in at Fort Monmouth.

The event is a return to indoor movie screenings, talkbacks and special appearances. The festival was virtual last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It feels really great. We have all been waiting for an opportunity to come together for about 18 months now,” says Webb.

The festival will feature 10 feature-length films and 45 shorts. It will take place from Sept. 8 through Sept. 12 at Basie Center Cinemas, Two River Theater, Detour Art Gallery and the Fort Monmouth drive-in. Indoor showings will require proof of the COVID-19 vaccine and masking.

Webb says that the idea of the festival is to bring people who love indie films together.

Ticket and showtime information can be found on the festival’s website.

