Fairfield, NJ

Vigil held in Fairfield to remember victims of overdose

 8 days ago

Tuesday, Aug. 31 is International Overdose Awareness Day and advocates are taking the opportunity to remind people that the epidemic has not gone away.

In recognition of the somber day, a vigil for people who lost their lives to drug addiction was held Tuesday evening in Fairfield.

One organizer says she hopes that the COVID-19 pandemic has made talking about mental health a little easier and that openness will shrink the stigma surrounding addiction.

The organizers of the vigil say despite the difficult year the pandemic has caused, especially for those dealing with addiction, they hope the event will share the hope that recovery is possible and that sober life can be enjoyable.

