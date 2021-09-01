CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Remembering Coach Walton

rmu.edu
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSometimes we look back at dates and we don’t realize how they impact an individual’s life. July 27, 1993, was the date Robert Morris named Joe Walton to start the Robert Morris football program from scratch. He leaned on his professional contacts and friends for guidance. He took on young coaches eager to learn from him to start this program and young men looking to continue their football career at the collegiate level. Since day one, Coach Walton treated all his players like professionals in terms of his expectations of each player from practices to games to the offseason.

www.rmu.edu

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Remembering Coach Walton#Success#Espn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Legendary WR Cris Carter Has Blunt Message For Cam Newton

The New England Patriots’ decision to cut Cam Newton surprised everyone in the NFL world this Tuesday. Well, everyone except legendary wide receiver Cris Carter. After news broke that Newton was being released, Carter tweeted “I’m not surprised the Patriots cut an unvaccinated Cam.”. Newton never said he was unvaccinated,...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

The KC Chiefs were right about Le’Veon Bell

Last year, during the NFL postseason, Le’Veon Bell had a clear lane ahead of him, the exact sort of scenario for which he was signed by the K.C. Chiefs at midseason. It was the ideal setup for the recently maligned veteran, a chance on the NFL’s biggest stage in front of primetime cameras to show what he can still do before entering another chance for a free agent payday.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Saquon Barkley News

The New York Giants appear to be on the verge of getting some big-time news about star running back Saquon Barkley. New York’s All-Pro running back has yet to be cleared to play in Week 1. However, according to Monday morning’s report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, that is going to happen soon.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Le’Veon Bell News

On Tuesday night, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that three-time Pro Bowl running back Le’Veon Bell has a new home. The longtime Pittsburgh Steelers running back is headed back to the AFC North to play for one of the Steelers rivals: the Baltimore Ravens. The news comes just one day after the Ravens worked out the 29-year-old.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Buccaneers Announce Official Ndamukong Suh Roster Move

Ndamukong Suh – one of the Buccaneers‘ most important defensive players – will suit up and be on the field when Tampa Bay begins the season this coming Thursday. The Bucs recently placed Suh on the reserve/COVID list, putting his availability for the 2021 season opener in jeopardy. But both Suh and the Tampa Bay defense received great news on Monday.
Alabama StatePosted by
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces Likely Season-Ending Injury For Alabama

Alabama head coach Nick Saban had unfortunate news to share surrounding linebacker Christopher Allen on Monday. Allen left Alabama’s season opener versus Miami last Saturday with an injury. The Crimson Tide linebacker went down with an injury after strip-sacking Miami’s D’Eriq King in the second quarter. He was eventually carted off the field and taken to the locker room.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cam Newton Makes Clear Statement About His Football Future

After being released last week by the New England Patriots, Cam Newton is still without a team. The former league MVP will start the season as a free agent. Don’t think this is the end for Newton though. In a new post on Instagram, the onetime No. 1 overall draft pick said he has “a lot of things that I need to get off my chest” in a video due out this Friday.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Buccaneers: Bruce Arians is dead wrong about the Cowboys

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians needs to reevaluate the Cowboys. Bruce Arians is one of the best coaches in the NFL, so he will always get the benefit of the doubt. What he did with the Buccaneers is nothing short of spectacular, and the recent Super Bowl win places Arians in the upper echelon of coaches in league history.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Austin Ekeler Injury News

Take note, fantasy football owners – Austin Ekeler’s Week 1 status is now something to monitor. The Los Angeles Chargers star running back was reportedly working off to the side with trainers at practice on Wednesday afternoon. It’s unclear why Ekeler was limited at practice on Wednesday. However, ESPN’s Field...
FootballNW Florida Daily News

South Walton handles Walton in rivalry to remain unbeaten

SANTA ROSA BEACH — We thought this would be a matchup between a dynamic aerial offense and dominant ground-and-pound attack. Instead, South Walton showed its rival how to run the ball effectively in the Seahawks' 28-14 victory over Walton at the Hawks Nest. After hanging 54 points on Vernon last...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Davante Adams Uses 1 Word To Describe Contract Situation

Over the course of the season, star wide receiver Davante Adams and the Green Bay Packers were engaged in contract talks. For the better part of the summer, it seemed like a potential deal would come before the 2021 season kicks off. However, the Packers are just a few days from kicking off their season-opener against the New Orleans Saints.
Moon, PArmucolonials.com

RMU To Host Memorial Service For Joe Walton

Moon Township, Pa. – The RMU Department of Athletics announced Wednesday it will host a memorial service for Joe Walton after the 2021 football home opener Saturday, Sept. 25, against Howard at Joe Walton Stadium. The event will take place on the field and will feature The Voice of the Colonials, Chris Shovlin, as well as various guest speakers.
Cobb, GAMarietta Daily Journal

Walton claims top spot on Power Poll

The Raiders did something in Week 1 they had trouble doing much of last season. They figured out a way to close the game. Of course, Walton didn’t exactly take the easy road, giving up 14 points in the last 30 seconds to Lowndes before winning in overtime. Sutton Smith had a big game and proved he is the Raiders’ ultimate Swiss army knife by doing a little bit of everything. Now, we will see if the Raiders can carry the momentum over against rival Pope.
Cobb, GAMarietta Daily Journal

Walton, Pope battle for bragging rights

Game: Walton (1-0) at Pope (1-0), 7:30 p.m. Walton got its 2021 season off to a memorable start with a dramatic victory over state powerhouse Lowndes in the Corky Kell Classic last Saturday. Now, the Raiders will try to come back down to earth after that as they go on...
La Crosse, WIwizmnews.com

Football Coach Harring remembered by players and staff members at UWL

Family, friends, and many football alumni from UW-La Crosse gathered this weekend to remember the Hall of Fame coach whose name is on the university stadium. Funeral services for retired coach Roger Harring were held in La Crosse on Saturday morning, followed by a celebration of life at the UWL student union in the afternoon.
Paintsville, KYwymt.com

Johnson Central community remembers late coach

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - There is a palpable sense of loss at Johnson Central, with the loss of a community icon. “It’s still just very surreal,” said JCHS principal Justin Arms. “It’s a shock that one’s friend, great offensive coach is no longer with us. we were planning on getting together. It’s just so sad we’re not going to have the opportunity.”
High Schoolwach.com

Coach, teammate remember Keenan High football player who died unexpectedly

Students and staff at W.J. Keenan High School are mourning the loss of a football player who passed away unexpectedly. The Raiders football team hit the field late Monday for practice. It was the first practice after a two-week quarantine and the first practice without their starting offensive lineman, Donadrian "Donnie" Robinson.

Comments / 0

Community Policy