Remembering Coach Walton

Sometimes we look back at dates and we don’t realize how they impact an individual’s life. July 27, 1993, was the date Robert Morris named Joe Walton to start the Robert Morris football program from scratch. He leaned on his professional contacts and friends for guidance. He took on young coaches eager to learn from him to start this program and young men looking to continue their football career at the collegiate level. Since day one, Coach Walton treated all his players like professionals in terms of his expectations of each player from practices to games to the offseason.