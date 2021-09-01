TABLE-S.Korea Aug exports jump 34.9% y/y, slightly missing forecast

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares fell on Tuesday, dragged down by tech heavyweights, while investors also eyed data on China's monthly exports due later in the day. The won and the benchmark bond yield fell. ** The benchmark KOSPI fell 19.58 points, or 0.61%, to 3,183.75 by 0154 GMT, set for the first decline in three sessions. ** Chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix fell 1.55% and 0.94%, respectively, leading declines on the benchmark, while portal web operator Naver and mobile messenger operator Kakao dropped 1.43% and 0.96%, respectively. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 139.9 billion won ($120.81 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** China's export growth is expected to have moderated in August amid port congestion caused by fresh COVID-19 cases, a Reuters poll showed on Monday, while the pace of imports also slowed, highlighting the growing pressure on the world's second-largest economy. ** The won was quoted at 1,159.0 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.22% lower than its previous close at 1,156.5. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,157.8 per dollar, down 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,157.6. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.01 points to 110.33. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.4 basis points to 1.464%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 0.2 basis points to 1.969%. ($1 = 1,158.0100 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)