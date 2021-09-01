CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TABLE-S.Korea Aug exports jump 34.9% y/y, slightly missing forecast

SEOUL, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Following are South Korea's preliminary export and import figures for August, released by the government on Wednesday (rounded): August *July Balance ($ billion) +1.67 +1.77 Exports ($ billion) 53.23 55.43 (% growth vs yr ago) +34.9 +29.6 Imports ($ billion) 51.56 53.66 (% growth vs yr ago) +44.0 +38.1 Avg exports per working day +29.0 +32.2 (% growth vs yr ago) * Revised on Aug. 15 NOTES: - August exports surged 34.9% from a year earlier, government data showed on Wednesday, faster than a 29.6% jump in July and marking a 10th straight month of expansion. - Reuters poll: Overseas sales in August were seen expanding 35.7% year-on-year, the median forecast in a poll of 14 economists showed, while overall imports were forecast to rise 46.4%. - There were 23 working days last month, versus 22 days in the comparable month of 2020. (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

