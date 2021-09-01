CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cambridge, WI

Village of Cambridge will dip into reserves to pay attorneys, expert witnesses in solar farm fight

By Karyn Saemann ksaemann@hngnews.com
hngnews.com
 8 days ago

As the state review moves forward for a proposed utility-scale solar farm west of Cambridge, the village has authorized more spending for legal guidance and expert witnesses. The village has filed as an intervenor in the Wisconsin Public Service Commission’s review of the Koshkonong Solar Energy Center, a 300-megawatt solar farm and 165 megawatt battery storage facility proposed to be developed by Invenergy, LLC of Chicago, in the towns of Deerfield and Christiana.

www.hngnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Business
Cambridge, WI
Industry
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Industry
Cambridge, WI
Business
City
Cambridge, WI
City
Deerfield, WI
Cambridge, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solar Farm#Attorneys#Solar Energy#Psc#Energy Subcommittee#Balancethe#Hawkins Ash Cpa#Ems##American Rescue Plan Act
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
Related
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.
PharmaceuticalsNBC News

Biden to announce additional vaccine mandates as he unveils new Covid strategy

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will seek to ramp up pressure on the unvaccinated on Thursday by announcing additional federal vaccine mandates, calling for the private sector to do the same, and pushing for increased testing in schools as the season he billed as a “summer of freedom” ends with thousands of unvaccinated Americans dying from Covid-19 every week.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Yellen triggers alarm bells over debt ceiling cliff

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is setting off alarm bells over a looming brawl about the nation's borrowing limit that could spark a global economic crisis if Congress fails to take action. Yellen's warning, delivered to congressional leaders on Wednesday, that the country could default on its debt as soon as...

Comments / 0

Community Policy