Village of Cambridge will dip into reserves to pay attorneys, expert witnesses in solar farm fight
As the state review moves forward for a proposed utility-scale solar farm west of Cambridge, the village has authorized more spending for legal guidance and expert witnesses. The village has filed as an intervenor in the Wisconsin Public Service Commission’s review of the Koshkonong Solar Energy Center, a 300-megawatt solar farm and 165 megawatt battery storage facility proposed to be developed by Invenergy, LLC of Chicago, in the towns of Deerfield and Christiana.www.hngnews.com
Comments / 0