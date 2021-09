Ohio State’s first game against Minnesota might not have been the best judge for how the Buckeyes will rotate and divide up playing time this season. During his most recent press conference on Tuesday, Ryan Day used the word “unique” to describe the Buckeyes’ season opener when talking about how things played out on both sides of the ball in Minneapolis. Offensively, the Buckeyes had just 48 plays, the fewest they’ve had in a game since their 2015 loss to Michigan State. Defensively, Ohio State had to account for a Minnesota offense that used a wide variety of personnel alignments, including as many as seven offensive linemen on the field at times.