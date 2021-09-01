CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Debrief: 22 biggest moves from NFL cut-down day

By Gregg Rosenthal
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMac Jones was too good. The Patriots' decision to release Cam Newton was a surprise primarily because they chose to go from one of the best backup quarterback situations in football to one of the worst. But it's impossible to deny Jones earned the starting job. He was Pro Football Focus' highest-graded passer this preseason among QBs with more than 40 dropbacks and their highest-graded rookie quarterback since they started tracking preseasons in 2013. By most accounts, Jones was better in practices, too. It doesn't take Bill Belichick to see the next-level traits Jones showed with his uncanny accuracy, excellent footwork and decision making.

