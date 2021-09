LA GRANDE — Fire conditions are improving in Northeastern Oregon and as a result, the Union County Board of Commissioners is easing fire restrictions in the county. The board voted to rescind its countywide burn ban on Wednesday, Sept. 1, during its regularly scheduled meeting. The burn ban had been in place since July. The step means that recreational fires, including backyard barbecues and the use of burn barrels, are again allowed if restrictions listed in the county’s burn ordinance are followed.