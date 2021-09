A new update to Chrome Beta is rolling out now, and with it, new and exciting features to try out! Google has detailed its efforts with three prominent tools that we’ve covered already, but today, they’re officially launching them for you to test and give feedback on. Continuous Search and Stylized Web Notes are available on Chrome Beta for Android, and New Tab Page Cards are available for Chrome Beta Desktop. Let’s take a look at each feature in a bit more detail, shall we?