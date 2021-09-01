CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Apple and Google to allow developers to use outside payments under South Korean Bill

By Campbell Kwan
ZDNet
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth Korea's National Assembly has approved a Bill that will require Apple and Google to change the way its app store payment systems operate in the country. The Bill is currently awaiting to be signed by South Korean President Moon Jae-In before it goes into effect. The new law is...

www.zdnet.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#South Korean#National Assembly#The App Store#News Partner Program#Apple News#Epic Games
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Google
Related
Softwaretechviral.net

Microsoft Start Launched as Personalised News Feed for Web & Mobile

Microsoft has introduced a personalized news feed called Microsoft Start for both desktop and mobile users. The news feed will allow the company to compete with the new feeds that are provided by other apps like Flipboard. Microsoft Start will also be integrated with the Windows 11 OS. It will...
Cell PhonesPosted by
MarketRealist

News App SmartNews Expanded From Japan to the U.S., Won Unicorn Status

Despite competing with news apps from tech behemoths such as Apple News and Google News, third-party news apps can make a splash with mobile users. Case in point: SmartNews, an app that achieved unicorn status in 2019 with a $1.1-billion valuation. The app had 20 million monthly active users at the time, according to TechCrunch, and it was growing 500 percent per year.
Cell PhonesZDNet

Best buy now, pay later app 2021

Buy now, pay later apps have become increasingly popular to help consumers pay off purchases over a longer period of time. Their ease of use, low fees, and often interest-free payments have made them attractive options for shopping both online and in-person. And in a time when many people are living paycheck to paycheck, these apps help people to make purchases that may have been difficult to save up for.
Technologyinvestorsobserver.com

App-Store Antitrust: Why is Everyone Mad at Apple?

As Apple prepares for another Apple Event where the tech-giant is expected to announce the iPhone 13, the company is coming under fire around the globe over the way it runs the App Store. The App Store - which is the only marketplace for apps available to iPhone users -...
TechnologyZDNet

Google releases fifth and final Android 12 beta

Google on Wednesday announced the release of Android 12 beta 5, instructing developers to finalize their apps for the upcoming official release. The search giant didn't specify when Android 12 would officially launch, outside of saying the release is "a few weeks away." Effectively, beta 5 is a release candidate...
TechnologyZDNet

Infosys launches Equinox digital commerce platform

Infosys unveiled its Equinox digital commerce platform, which aims to offer turnkey omnichannel experiences. Equinox, which is an evolution of Infosys' 2015 acquisition of Skava Commerce, is designed to offer API-first, micrososervices and cloud tie-ins as well as personalized commerce journeys. Specifically, Infosys Equinox offers:. Social, chat, voice and augmented...
Video GamesZDNet

Singapore startup plays up esports potential in Southeast Asia

More than just child's play, esports has the potential to become a lucrative in Southeast Asia. For that to happen, though, the ecosystem and business models first must be developed. For now, the esports industry in markets such as Singapore remained in the infancy stage, said Zheng Le, CEO of...
Video GamesApple Insider

China not issuing new game licenses, may impact App Store earnings

Repeating a scenario that impacted iOS developers and Apple itself three years ago, China is again not issuing licenses for online game releases, including those hosted on the App Store. Following China's restriction in the number of hours children can play video games, the country has reportedly now stopped approving...
InternetZDNet

Protect your most confidential data by getting it off the internet for just $50

So much of your personal information is found on the internet because there are data brokers who collect it, trade in it, and post it online. The problem with that is a lot of this information can be used for identity theft and other extremely harmful activities. That's why a data broker removal service can save you not only a whole lot of time, effort, and irritation but also strengthen the security of your confidential data. Fortunately, a one-year subscription to Optery Data Broker Removal is currently being offered at a significant discount.
Cell Phonesmaketecheasier.com

WhatsApp Working on Tool to Transfer Chats from Android to iOS

What makes it challenging to switch between operating systems is figuring out how to transfer your data. Samsung announced last month it was helping with this by transferring WhatsApp chats from iOS to new Samsung smartphones. Now WhatsApp is working on the opposite: a tool to transfer WhatsApp chats from Android to iOS.
Technologystratechery.com

Tech Epochs and the App Store Trap

Matthew Brooker, writing for Bloomberg Opinion, is worried about Xi Jinping leading China into a trap:. The middle-income trap describes how economies tend to stall and stagnate at a certain level of development, once wages have risen and productivity growth becomes harder. Relatively few make the transition to high-income status. The history of those that have, such as South Korea and Taiwan, points to a need for the state’s role to retreat as markets advance. Ad hoc interventions by governments may work at more basic levels of development. At higher income levels, economies become too complex for command-and-control management by individuals. Systems are increasingly what matters. Rules that are transparent, predictable and fairly applied enable market forces to take over the job of directing economic activity, raising efficiency and allowing innovation to flourish.
EconomyInfopackets

Apple Offers Settlement in App Store Dispute

Apple has agreed to allow app developers to tell users how to save money on app payments. It's part of a settlement in a long-running dispute but it's not enough to satisfy some developers. At the moment, app developers who sell apps in the official Apple store can gather email...
LotteryApple Insider

App Store monopoly lawsuit expands to 'Bitcoin Lottery,' others

A lawsuit taking aim at App Store policies has been consolidated with similar complaints claiming that Apple suppresses or rejects certain free apps. The consolidated complaint builds on a lawsuit filed in July by a pair of developers. Those developers included the maker of "Coronavirus Reporter," who had a long-running legal dispute with Apple.
Technologytheedgemarkets.com

Apple App Store changes fail to sway lawmakers bent on overhaul

(Sept 8): U.S. lawmakers are barreling ahead with legislation to change the way Apple Inc. runs its App Store, unconvinced by the company’s recent moves to address antitrust complaints from developers and regulators around the world. A proposed bill from a bipartisan trio of senators would force significant changes to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy