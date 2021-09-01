CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bama, big QB school? Mac Jones, Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts to start in Week 1

By Tory Barron
6abc
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article"TheAlabama Crimson Tidecan't produce NFL quarterbacks," they said. "They're just a bunch of game-managers," they said. Well, the universal "they" will at least have to bite their tongue in Week 1 of the NFL season becauseMac Jones,Tua TagovailoaandJalen Hurtswill all be under center as the starting quarterbacks for the New England Patriots, Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles respectively.

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

