Flash Flood Warning issued for Imperial, Riverside by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-31 17:12:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-31 23:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Imperial; Riverside The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Western Imperial County in southeastern California Riverside County in southern California * Until 1115 PM PDT Tuesday. * At 512 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain near Highway 86 along the Salton Sea. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include El Centro, Brawley, Imperial, Plaster City, Salton City, Ocotillo, Westmorland, El Centro Naval Airfield, Salton Sea Beach, Desert Shores, Calipatria, Dixieland, Seeley, Winona, Alamorio, Coyote Wells, Wiest, Heber and Coolidge Springs. This includes the following highways CA Route 86 between mile markers 10 and 19. CA Route 98 between mile markers 1 and 5. CA Interstate 8 between mile markers 11 and 20. CA Route 78 near mile marker 1...and between mile markers 10 and 18. CA Route 111 between mile markers 10 and 19. This includes the following streams and drainages Carrizo Wash, Coral Wash, Salton Sea, Alamo River, Tarantula Wash, South Fork Palm Wash, Wonderstone Wash, Fish Creek Wash, New River, Myer Creek, Palm Canyon Wash, Gert Wash, Salt Creek Slough, Tule Wash and San Felipe Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE