Severe Weather Statement issued for Giles by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-31 19:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-01 03:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Giles THE TORNADO WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL GILES AND NORTHEASTERN MONTGOMERY COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 815 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 300 AM EDT for southwestern and west central Virginia.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0