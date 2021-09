When the Red Sox drafted second baseman Nick Yorke with their first pick back in 2020, it caught many evaluators and people in the industry at large by surprise. Yorke wasn’t at the top of many draft boards, and some critics suggested that the Red Sox plucked him at the No. 17 spot just because they could get him for under slot value. Yorke signed for $2.7 million when the value at No. 17 was around $3.6 million.