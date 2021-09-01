CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Bengals' Evan McPherson: Wins starting job in Cincinnati

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

McPherson was named the Bengals' starting kicker Tuesday, Charlie Goldsmith of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports. The Bengals selected McPherson in the fifth round of April's draft, so he entered training camp with an edge on incumbent Austin Seibert, who was released Tuesday. McPherson solidified his starting role with a perfect preseason, as he drilled all five of his field-goal attempts, including a 57-yarder in the preseason finale. The Bengals' offense has high upside depending on quarterback Joe Burrow's health, so it's worth monitoring McPherson as a fantasy contributor.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Austin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cincinnati#Fantasy#American Football#The Cincinnati Enquirer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLColumbus Dispatch

How the Cincinnati Bengals narrowed their roster down to 53 players

At one point in the 2019 preseason, it looked like the Cincinnati Bengals would start Cordy Glenn, Michael Jordan, Billy Price, John Miller and Bobby Hart on the offensive line during the regular season. Just two years later, none of those players are on the Bengals roster. The Bengals finalized...
NFLCincy Jungle

Evan McPherson shows off his leg with 57-yard field goal

The Cincinnati Bengals drafted Evan McPherson out of Florida with their fifth-round selection in the 2021 NFL Draft. Many joked at Cincinnati’s expense talking about it being a reach. That tone may change if the former Florida Gators product continues to make kicks like he did right before halftime against the Dolphins, nailing a 57-yard kick with room to spare.
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

From the logo: Former Florida K Evan McPherson drills long FG for Bengals

Former Florida kicker Evan McPherson is having a big preseason for the Cincinnati Bengals. And it got even bigger on Sunday. In the preseason opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, McPherson had 2 field-goal opportunities, one from 40 yards and one from 31 yards. Then against Washington, he hit a 37-yarder and a 50-yarder that would have been good from even more, the Cincy Jungle reported.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Legendary WR Cris Carter Has Blunt Message For Cam Newton

The New England Patriots’ decision to cut Cam Newton surprised everyone in the NFL world this Tuesday. Well, everyone except legendary wide receiver Cris Carter. After news broke that Newton was being released, Carter tweeted “I’m not surprised the Patriots cut an unvaccinated Cam.”. Newton never said he was unvaccinated,...
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

This is why teams are not interested in Cam Newton

Much has been made of Cam Newton’s release by the New England Patriots, and the lack of interest from other teams in light of that. In reality, it sounds like the biggest factor is simply that Newton isn’t the player he once was in the eyes of NFL teams. According...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

The Real Reason Cam Newton was Released by the Patriots

Colin Cowherd: “Cam has always been bizarrely coddled by the media. I can never figure out why the media chooses to support some players and not others. Lamar Jackson gets more crap – the guy wins 80% of his games and he gets better every year. Cam has never had back-to-back winning seasons, but he’s been bizarrely coddled by the American sports media his entire career. He’s a 59.5% completion percentage, banged up guy, with two COVID issues with the Patriots and they let him go. I was told this morning by a source that I trust that the COVID stuff was the last straw… They were DONE with it. In the end, Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick, both defensive coaches, both smart coaches, both successful coaches, both been in Super Bowls, and both bailed on Cam. They’re both NO NONSENSE head coaches. The quarterback is the position that HAS to be reliable. I don’t want to hear this morning that Mac Jones won this job because he was good against fourth-stringers in the preseason. You don’t go from back up to being really the only viable starting quarterback on a team because you were great against the fourth-stringers. Don’t kid yourself, this COVID nonsense – don’t listen to anybody – I got it sourced, it drove them nuts. I said last week that New England leaked the story last week about how ‘disappointed’ they were with Cam. They were unhappy with this COVID snafu by Cam. New England only leaks what they want out. When they moved off Cam they wanted you to know that it was on HIM, it’s not us, and they’re pissed. This wasn’t about Mac Jones winning the job playing well against fourth-stringers. Did you notice 4-5 veteran New England players – James White, Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer, Dont’a Hightower – all Belichick’s guys, all had leaked stories last week saying how Mac Jones was so ‘mature’ and that he ‘won the locker room.’ You think that was a coincidence? No, they made sure veterans said nice things about Mac Jones. We all knew the Cam thing was a ‘Band-Aid.’ I thought it was a weird fit but I thought he was coachable and it’s a bridge year after Brady. With the COVID thing and Mac Jones playing well in the preseason it was just ‘let’s rip the Band-Aid off and let it go.’ What is the only thing that Belichick truly loved about Brady? It wasn’t his arm, it wasn’t his athletic ability, it wasn’t his size, it was Tom’s reliability. We all make decisions – when you agitate you’ll get released fast.” (Full Audio Above)
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Lamar Jackson issues continue to mount for Ravens

It has been a rough start to training camp for Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. Jackson missed time due to COVID-19 and then made some questionable comments about vaccination. A few of Jackson’s weapons have dealt with their own health issues, and now first-round pick Rashod Bateman just got hurt at Tuesday’s practice and didn’t return.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Sign Notable Quarterback On Monday

The New Orleans Saints are reportedly adding to their quarterback depth ahead of the start of the 2021 regular season. According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, the NFC South franchise is re-signing veteran quarterback Trevor Siemian. Siemian, 29, was a seventh round NFL Draft pick out of Northwestern in...
NFLNBC Sports

No Tua Tagovailoa for Dolphins this weekend

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will be on the field for Sunday’s game against the Dolphins, but another 2020 first-round pick will be sitting out that game. Dolphins head coach Brian Flores said on Thursday that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will not play in the team’s third and final preseason contest. Flores said many of the team’s other starters will also be sitting out this weekend.
Alabama StatePosted by
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces Likely Season-Ending Injury For Alabama

Alabama head coach Nick Saban had unfortunate news to share surrounding linebacker Christopher Allen on Monday. Allen left Alabama’s season opener versus Miami last Saturday with an injury. The Crimson Tide linebacker went down with an injury after strip-sacking Miami’s D’Eriq King in the second quarter. He was eventually carted off the field and taken to the locker room.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Thaddeus Moss, Son Of Randy Moss, Reportedly Gets Released

Earlier this offseason, the Washington Football team released tight end Thaddeus Moss after one season with the team. He didn’t have to wait very long for his next NFL opportunity, though. The Cincinnati Bengals claimed the son of NFL legend Randy Moss, who was re-united with his college quarterback – Joe Burrow.
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Giants acquire former Ohio State first rounder from Bengals

As NFL teams continue to trim their rosters down, the Cincinnati Bengals and New York Giants agreed on a trade involving Billy Price, a former first-round pick from Ohio State. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Bengals are sending center Billy Price to New York. In exchange, Cincinnati receives...

Comments / 0

Community Policy