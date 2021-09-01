CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Austin Seibert: Waived by Bengals

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Seibert was waived by the Bengals on Tuesday, Charlie Goldsmith of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Seibert made six of eight field-goal attempts with the Bengals last season, but he faced an uphill battle for a roster spot this year after the team selected Evan McPherson in the fifth round of April's draft. McPherson made all five of his field-goal attempts during the preseason, winning the job over Seibert. A fifth-round pick in 2019 by the Browns, Seibert has connected on 31 of 38 career field-goal tries.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Austin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Browns#Cincinnati#American Football#The Cincinnati Enquirer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

New Orleans Saints should consider trading for Austin Seibert

The New Orleans Saints have been dealing with kicker woes this summer but they might be able to temporarily solve it by trading for current Bengals kicker Austin Seibert. Before we dive into more of why this would make sense for New Orleans, let’s jump into why the Saints are in the predicament they’re currently in.
NFLPosted by
The Grand Rapids Press

Detroit Lions claim kicker Austin Seibert, wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge off waivers

ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions are without a kicker no more, claiming Austin Seibert and wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge off waivers per the league’s transaction wire. Seibert comes to the Lions via the Cincinnati Bengals, with Hodge spending camp and the preseason with the Cleveland Browns. The Lions cut both kickers Randy Bullock and Zane Gonzalez when setting their initial 53-man roster, so this move shouldn’t surprise anyone despite coach Dan Campbell jokingly saying, “we’re going to go for two a lot.”
NFLPosted by
The Ann Arbor News

Detroit Lions were impressed with Austin Seibert’s ‘pop’ when looking to fill kicker void

ALLEN PARK -- Detroit Lions fans haven’t been spoiled by too many things over the past 40 years or so, with the kicker position standing as one of the exceptions. From Eddie Murray (1980-1991) to Jason Hanson (1992-2012) to Matt Prater (2014-2020), those shoes have been hard to fill, with high expectations paired with a few fleeting blips along the way. The Lions set their initial 53-man roster earlier this week without a kicker on the list, venturing into uncharted waters ahead of the season.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Legendary WR Cris Carter Has Blunt Message For Cam Newton

The New England Patriots’ decision to cut Cam Newton surprised everyone in the NFL world this Tuesday. Well, everyone except legendary wide receiver Cris Carter. After news broke that Newton was being released, Carter tweeted “I’m not surprised the Patriots cut an unvaccinated Cam.”. Newton never said he was unvaccinated,...
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

This is why teams are not interested in Cam Newton

Much has been made of Cam Newton’s release by the New England Patriots, and the lack of interest from other teams in light of that. In reality, it sounds like the biggest factor is simply that Newton isn’t the player he once was in the eyes of NFL teams. According...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

The KC Chiefs were right about Le’Veon Bell

Last year, during the NFL postseason, Le’Veon Bell had a clear lane ahead of him, the exact sort of scenario for which he was signed by the K.C. Chiefs at midseason. It was the ideal setup for the recently maligned veteran, a chance on the NFL’s biggest stage in front of primetime cameras to show what he can still do before entering another chance for a free agent payday.
NFLthespun.com

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Cowboys Legend Troy Aikman

Troy Aikman is getting ready to begin yet another season covering the NFL for FOX. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback turned sports broadcaster has been working for FOX for nearly two decades. Aikman and play-by-play man Joe Buck for the lead broadcasting team for FOX on NFL Sundays. It hasn’t...
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Giants acquire former Ohio State first rounder from Bengals

As NFL teams continue to trim their rosters down, the Cincinnati Bengals and New York Giants agreed on a trade involving Billy Price, a former first-round pick from Ohio State. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Bengals are sending center Billy Price to New York. In exchange, Cincinnati receives...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Here is What Cam Newton Said After Being Released By Patriots

Cam Newton shared a statement on social media after being released by the New England Patriots on Tuesday morning. "I really appreciate all the love and support during this time but I must say...please don't feel sorry for me!! #imGOOD," Newton shared on his Instagram story, which was captured and tweeted by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Saquon Barkley News

The New York Giants appear to be on the verge of getting some big-time news about star running back Saquon Barkley. New York’s All-Pro running back has yet to be cleared to play in Week 1. However, according to Monday morning’s report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, that is going to happen soon.
Alabama StatePosted by
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces Likely Season-Ending Injury For Alabama

Alabama head coach Nick Saban had unfortunate news to share surrounding linebacker Christopher Allen on Monday. Allen left Alabama’s season opener versus Miami last Saturday with an injury. The Crimson Tide linebacker went down with an injury after strip-sacking Miami’s D’Eriq King in the second quarter. He was eventually carted off the field and taken to the locker room.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Thaddeus Moss, Son Of Randy Moss, Reportedly Gets Released

Earlier this offseason, the Washington Football team released tight end Thaddeus Moss after one season with the team. He didn’t have to wait very long for his next NFL opportunity, though. The Cincinnati Bengals claimed the son of NFL legend Randy Moss, who was re-united with his college quarterback – Joe Burrow.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Titans Released Veteran Quarterback On Wednesday

Matt Barkley is going to look for his eighth NFL franchise as we approach Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season. After signing with the Tennessee Titans this offseason, he has now been released. Barkley signed a two-year deal with the team on Aug. 5. He was set to make...
NFLNBC Sports

Ex-Eagles LB finds new NFL home after jail sentence

Less than a month after he spent a day in jail, former Eagles linebacker and Super Bowl champion Mychal Kendricks has found a new NFL home. Kendricks is expected to sign with the 49ers, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport is reporting:. Kendricks, who turns 31 next month, played in one...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Le’Veon Bell News

On Tuesday night, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that three-time Pro Bowl running back Le’Veon Bell has a new home. The longtime Pittsburgh Steelers running back is headed back to the AFC North to play for one of the Steelers rivals: the Baltimore Ravens. The news comes just one day after the Ravens worked out the 29-year-old.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Buccaneers Announce Official Ndamukong Suh Roster Move

Ndamukong Suh – one of the Buccaneers‘ most important defensive players – will suit up and be on the field when Tampa Bay begins the season this coming Thursday. The Bucs recently placed Suh on the reserve/COVID list, putting his availability for the 2021 season opener in jeopardy. But both Suh and the Tampa Bay defense received great news on Monday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy