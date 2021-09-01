Austin Seibert: Waived by Bengals

Seibert was waived by the Bengals on Tuesday, Charlie Goldsmith of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Seibert made six of eight field-goal attempts with the Bengals last season, but he faced an uphill battle for a roster spot this year after the team selected Evan McPherson in the fifth round of April's draft. McPherson made all five of his field-goal attempts during the preseason, winning the job over Seibert. A fifth-round pick in 2019 by the Browns, Seibert has connected on 31 of 38 career field-goal tries.