NFL

Daniel Brown: Cut by Jets

 8 days ago

Brown (hamstring) was released by the Jets on Tuesday. Brown was hampered by a hamstring injury for most of New York's training camp. He was competing for a depth tight end role with the team, but the team has opted to go with Tyler Kroft and Trevon Wesco as the No. 1 and No. 2 players at that position.

