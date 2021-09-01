CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ryan Griffin: Released by Jets

 8 days ago

Griffin (hamstring) was released by the Jets on Tuesday. Griffin was hampered by a hamstring injury during training camp. His release and the trade of Chris Herndon to the Vikings leaves the Jets' with Tyler Kroft and Trevon Wesco as the No. 1 and No. 2 tight ends. The nine-year veteran joined New York in 2019 and accumulated 43 receptions for 406 yards and five touchdowns during that time.

