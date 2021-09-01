Giants trim roster to 53 and now must find healthy best for opener

There were very few big recognizable names who were shown the door on Tuesday when the Giants, like all other NFL teams, had to trim their roster from 80 to 53 names. Sure, there were some players who people might have heard of parenthetically. Running back Corey Coleman was a Super Bowl hero for the Eagles and is now a former Giant. Linebacker Ifeadi Odenigbo received a $1 million signing bonus when he arrived in the spring but has departed without playing a meaningful snap. David Sills and Niko Lalos flashed in training camp and preseason games but were far from certain to make the squad.