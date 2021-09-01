CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vermont State

Vermont hospital breaks ground on ER expansion

Times Union
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouthwestern Vermont Health Care, which also serves eastern Rensselaer and Washington counties, held a ceremonial groundbreaking Friday for its Emergency Department expansion project in front of the hospital’s main entrance. The project will double the Emergency Department’s size. Touch-free motion-activated doors and walls will provide privacy and enhanced infection prevention. The entire department will be equipped with negative pressure to aid in the control of air-borne illness.

www.timesunion.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rensselaer, NY
State
Vermont State
State
Washington State
Local
Vermont Health
City
Washington, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden White House moves to oust Trump appointees from advisory boards

The White House has reached out to several former Trump administration officials to ask for their resignations from various advisory boards to which former President Trump appointed them at the end of his term. White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed to reporters at a briefing that officials asked for...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Yellen triggers alarm bells over debt ceiling cliff

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is setting off alarm bells over a looming brawl about the nation's borrowing limit that could spark a global economic crisis if Congress fails to take action. Yellen's warning, delivered to congressional leaders on Wednesday, that the country could default on its debt as soon as...
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Supreme Court justices returning to the courtroom for first time since pandemic began

The Supreme Court will resume hearing oral arguments in its ornate courtroom when the new term begins in October, the court said Wednesday. The justices have not met together in the courtroom since the pandemic shut down the court building in March 2020. The justices heard oral argument by telephone conference call for all of the past term and the last part of the one before that.

Comments / 0

Community Policy