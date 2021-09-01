Vermont hospital breaks ground on ER expansion
Southwestern Vermont Health Care, which also serves eastern Rensselaer and Washington counties, held a ceremonial groundbreaking Friday for its Emergency Department expansion project in front of the hospital’s main entrance. The project will double the Emergency Department’s size. Touch-free motion-activated doors and walls will provide privacy and enhanced infection prevention. The entire department will be equipped with negative pressure to aid in the control of air-borne illness.www.timesunion.com
