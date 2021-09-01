New Film ‘Flag Day’ Turns Into a Family Affair for Sean & Dylan Penn

With Labor Day less than a couple of weeks away, it’s only natural that the studios would release a family flick around a holiday, though not this particular one. No, it’s from a couple of months ago, though the exact date differs in other countries. Ah, but that word “family” is the constant, and not in the overused “blanket” term mumbled by the cast of F9. No, this is for real, an autobiographical “coming of age” drama that rips away the hazy nostalgia that obscures the truth about growing up with a parent, who, despite all odds, refuses to grow up. That’s the case of this tale’s heroine, whose ner do well daddy proudly proclaimed that he was born on FLAG DAY.