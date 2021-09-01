CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Paying the ultimate price in Afghanistan

By David Horsey
Seattle Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo-thousand four-hundred Americans were killed in Afghanistan during 20 years of war, but the final 13 are the ones on our minds right now. They are the 11 U.S. Marines, one Army staff sergeant and one Navy hospitalman slaughtered in a suicide bomber attack at the Kabul airport as they assisted in the effort to evacuate thousands of Afghans who had helped American troops and were escaping retribution from the victorious Taliban insurgents.

www.seattletimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Osama Bin Laden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#U S Marines#Navy#Afghans#Taliban#Pentagon#Congress#Islamic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
Place
Americas
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Army
Related
Animalskusi.com

President Biden leaves American Service Dogs in Afghanistan

President Biden’s Afghanistan withdrawal continues to be one of the worst ever. Biden is now coming under fire for leaving contracted working Service Dogs behind in Afghanistan. The American Humane Group said the K-9’s are now at the hands of our enemy. The nonprofit is calling upon Congress to take...
MilitaryLima News

Tanks, attack helicopters, drones … Taliban thanks U.S.

KABUL, Afghanistan – When Taliban fighters rode triumphantly into Kabul airport early last Tuesday, they did so on U.S. supplied pickup trucks, wearing U.S.-supplied uniforms and brandishing U.S.-supplied M4 and M16 rifles. Then they spent hours examining the bonanza of materiel that American troops unintentionally bequeathed them in what had been the U.S.’ last redoubt in Afghanistan.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

White House official 'appalled and literally horrified' that Biden stranded Americans in Afghanistan: report

A White House official said they were "appalled and literally horrified" that President Biden left Americans stranded in Afghanistan, a new report reveals. An administration official told Politico that they were stunned by the president’s decision to leave Americans behind as the Taliban solidifies their power in the country and reportedly engages in door-to-door executions.
Politicsamericanmilitarynews.com

Taliban holding 6 planes hostage with 1,000 Americans and Afghans

As many as 1,000 people – including up to 100 Americans – are stranded at an airport in Mazar-i-Sharif located in northern Afghanistan – and it’s not clear whether the Taliban or the State Department is responsible for blocking their airplanes from leaving. Rep. Michael McCaul said during an interview...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Hillary Clinton has been arranging charter flights out of Afghanistan for at-risk women, reports say

Former secretary of state Hillary Clinton, who previously warned of the “huge consequences” of withdrawing US troops from Afghanistan, has now reportedly attempted to charter flights out of the country for the country’s at-risk women.Ms Clinton and her team have been trying to aid potential Taliban targets in leaving the country, which swiftly fell to the militant group in mid August following the withdrawal of US troops, The New York Times reported.As the Taliban took over the country’s major cities, dramatic scenes saw thousands of people surrounding Kabul airport in an attempt to escape life under the group’s rule.And as it...
U.S. PoliticsWashington Examiner

Biden wants to move on from the Americans he abandoned in Afghanistan

President Joe Biden is moving on from his summer crises. Unfortunately, the same can’t be said for the Americans he stranded in Afghanistan. Biden is “hoping to turn the page” on those Americans, in the words of the Associated Press. It’s no wonder why that’s the case: Biden is a cynical politician who is willing to disregard his responsibilities as a president in order to achieve his domestic agenda. After all, what are a few hundred American hostages to the Taliban when there is infrastructure and new social programs to spend money on?
ImmigrationNPR

They Came To The U.S. As Afghan Refugees. Now They Hope Their Story Will Help Others

Scenes of violence in Afghanistan triggered painful memories for Hossein Mahrammi and his wife, Razia Mahrami, refugees living in the U.S. He sees the hope of a democratic, peaceful Afghanistan vanishing as the Taliban take over the country and the future of family and friends there uncertain. The couple know all too well the hardships that await the thousands of refugees fleeing.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
TheWrap

Lindsey Graham Predicts the US Military ‘Will be Going Back Into Afghanistan’

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) on Monday preducted the United States “will be going back into Afghanistan” due to the threat of terror,. After praising former President Donald Trump for maintaining the U.S. military presence in Afghanistan, Graham said in an interview on Monday with the BBC that the Taliban will “impose a lifestyle on the Afghan people that I think is going to make us all sick to our stomach.”
EducationWashington Examiner

Taliban warn US against attempting to change their culture

A Taliban spokesman warned the United States Friday not to try to change their hard-line beliefs, in response to concerns over the rights of women in the new Afghanistan. Suhail Shaheen said women are allowed to work and receive an education as long as they wear a hijab, the veil Muslim women wear in the presence of men.
MilitaryVoice of America

VOA Exclusive: American Stuck in Afghanistan Shares Her Story

In a chaotic effort, the U.S. managed to evacuate more than 124,000 civilians from Afghanistan, including 6,000 Americans, by Aug. 30. However, Nasria is one of the 100 to 200 Americans who remain trapped there. She asked that we use only her first name for her safety. She spoke exclusively with VOA Pentagon correspondent Carla Babb, describing her ordeal.

Comments / 0

Community Policy