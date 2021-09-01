Paying the ultimate price in Afghanistan
Two-thousand four-hundred Americans were killed in Afghanistan during 20 years of war, but the final 13 are the ones on our minds right now. They are the 11 U.S. Marines, one Army staff sergeant and one Navy hospitalman slaughtered in a suicide bomber attack at the Kabul airport as they assisted in the effort to evacuate thousands of Afghans who had helped American troops and were escaping retribution from the victorious Taliban insurgents.www.seattletimes.com
