News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. 1. All shares of common stock are represented by unvested restricted stock units granted pursuant to that certain Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of March 22, 2021, by and among the Issuer (f/k/a Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Corp.), Renovacor Holdings, Inc. (f/k/a Renovacor, Inc.) and CHAQ 2 Merger Sub, Inc. (the "Merger Agreement") as Earnout RSU Awards (as defined in the Merger Agreement). The Earnout RSU Awards will vest and become exercisable as follows: (i) 1,299 shares shall vest in full if, at any time before December 31, 2023, the VWAP (as defined in the Merger Agreement) of the Issuer's common stock over any twenty (20) trading days (which may or may not be consecutive) within any thirty (30) consecutive trading day period is greater than or equal to $17.50 per share (the "First Milestone");