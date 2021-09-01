CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kenosha County, WI

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Kenosha, Milwaukee, Racine by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-01 14:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-02 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay out of the water and away from dangerous areas like piers and breakwalls. Strong structural and longshore currents are expected. Rip currents are possible. Target Area: Kenosha; Milwaukee; Racine BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Life threatening waves of 3 to 5 feet and dangerous currents are expected. * WHERE...Beaches along Lake Michigan in Milwaukee, Racine, and Kenosha counties. * WHEN...Through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions are expected due to high waves and onshore winds. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Several beaches that will be most susceptible to the dangerous swimming conditions include Grant Park Beach in Milwaukee North Beach in Racine Wind Point Lighthouse Beach in Racine Simmons Island Beach in Kenosha

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Milwaukee County, WI
City
Racine, WI
County
Kenosha County, WI
City
Kenosha, WI
County
Racine County, WI
City
Milwaukee, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beaches#North Beach#Lake Michigan#Swimming#Extreme Weather#Beach Hazards Statement
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden White House moves to oust Trump appointees from advisory boards

The White House has reached out to several former Trump administration officials to ask for their resignations from various advisory boards to which former President Trump appointed them at the end of his term. White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed to reporters at a briefing that officials asked for...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Yellen triggers alarm bells over debt ceiling cliff

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is setting off alarm bells over a looming brawl about the nation's borrowing limit that could spark a global economic crisis if Congress fails to take action. Yellen's warning, delivered to congressional leaders on Wednesday, that the country could default on its debt as soon as...
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Supreme Court justices returning to the courtroom for first time since pandemic began

The Supreme Court will resume hearing oral arguments in its ornate courtroom when the new term begins in October, the court said Wednesday. The justices have not met together in the courtroom since the pandemic shut down the court building in March 2020. The justices heard oral argument by telephone conference call for all of the past term and the last part of the one before that.

Comments / 0

Community Policy