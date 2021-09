The first time I played Life is Strange, it floored me. It featured characters I cared deeply about, making huge decisions that massively impacted the story. I wasn’t crazy about Before the Storm, and LiS2 failed to grab me in the same way its predecessor did. I felt like I was starting to drift away from the series. If I’m being honest (and slightly arrogant), it was as if it was failing to connect with the youth and the goofiness of the characters. It took a while for me to appreciate Life is Strange: True Colors. I instantly felt the same disconnect with Alex and her brother, especially after a cringy scene in where they air guitar and drum along to Kings of Leon. That didn’t last long, though.