49 Former Ohio State Players Make Initial NFL 53-Man Rosters for 2021

The Bengals announced their initial 53-man roster on Tuesday afternoon. Here are 10 quick thoughts following their flurry of moves. I thought the Bengals would only have six wide receivers on the roster, but they ultimately decided to keep seven. Stanley Morgan is a great special teams player and Trenton Irwin made a ton of plays in training camp and in the preseason. Good for those guys for putting in the time, battling on the practice squad for multiple years before finally making the team on Tuesday.