49 Former Ohio State Players Make Initial NFL 53-Man Rosters for 2021
All 32 NFL teams set their initial 53-man rosters for the 2021 season on Tuesday, and 49 Buckeyes made the cut. The Cincinnati Bengals, Urban Meyer’s Jacksonville Jaguars and the New Orleans Saints lead the way with four players each on their initial 53-man rosters who finished their college careers at Ohio State (the Bengals have five Buckeyes if you include Joe Burrow), while the Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Chargers, Detroit Lions and Washington Football Team each have three Buckeyes on their rosters.www.elevenwarriors.com
Comments / 0