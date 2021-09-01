CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

49 Former Ohio State Players Make Initial NFL 53-Man Rosters for 2021

By Dan Hope
Eleven Warriors
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll 32 NFL teams set their initial 53-man rosters for the 2021 season on Tuesday, and 49 Buckeyes made the cut. The Cincinnati Bengals, Urban Meyer’s Jacksonville Jaguars and the New Orleans Saints lead the way with four players each on their initial 53-man rosters who finished their college careers at Ohio State (the Bengals have five Buckeyes if you include Joe Burrow), while the Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Chargers, Detroit Lions and Washington Football Team each have three Buckeyes on their rosters.

www.elevenwarriors.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#Cowboys#American Football#Ohio State Players Make#The Cincinnati Bengals#Urban Meyer#The Denver Broncos#Los Angeles Chargers#Detroit Lions#The Arizona Cardinals#Buffalo Bills#Kansas City Chiefs#The New England Patriots#Vonn Bell#Eli#Jaguars#Jones#K J Hill#Chase#Minnesota Vikings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
Sports
Ohio State University
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL Teams
Washington Football Team
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Make Cam Newton the QB2 in 2021

In 2020, we all witnessed the horror show of the Dallas Cowboys not having a competent backup quarterback-let alone not having franchise quarterback Dak Prescott playing under center. The Cowboys backup quarterbacks’ horror show was so bad that it nearly rivaled the Cowboys’ putrid 31st ranked defense. Hey, they were...
NFLYardbarker

Cowboys Sign Veteran QB: New Dak Prescott Backup?

There's a new quarterback in town. Is there a new backup for Dak Prescott?. According to our sources, the Dallas Cowboys have claimed former Carolina Panthers quarterback Will Grier off waivers. The move comes after the team parted ways with Ben DiNucci and Garrett Gilbert as part of Tuesday's roster...
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Deion Sanders makes prediction on Cowboys season

Deion Sanders joined ESPN’s First Take on Thursday and discussed his expectations for the Dallas Cowboys in 2021. Though he expects them to have a good regular season, he doesn’t think they’ll go too far in the playoffs. “I love [Dak Prescott.] He is a guy that I adore. I...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

2021 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 1

NFL picks and score predictions for Week 1 as the 2021 season is set to begin. Oh sweet gridiron gods, thank you for delivering to us another season of NFL football. The new campaign is set to kick off in the next few days, and we’ve got our regular batch of weekly NFL picks and score predictions to help you through the upcoming weekend of football glory.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cowboys Fans React To Sunday’s Crushing Roster News

It hasn’t been a good Sunday morning for Dallas Cowboys fans. The Cowboys announced on Sunday morning that All-Pro offensive lineman Zack Martin has been ruled out for Thursday night’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Jerry Jones’ team announced the tough news on Sunday morning:. The big news regarding...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Buccaneers: Bruce Arians is dead wrong about the Cowboys

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians needs to reevaluate the Cowboys. Bruce Arians is one of the best coaches in the NFL, so he will always get the benefit of the doubt. What he did with the Buccaneers is nothing short of spectacular, and the recent Super Bowl win places Arians in the upper echelon of coaches in league history.
NFLUSA Today

Final Cowboys prediction for initial 53-man roster

The Dallas Cowboys are now less than two weeks away from their season-opening battle against the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While the club enjoyed most of their time in Oxnard at a relatively healthy state, things started to go downhill as soon as the return trip to Texas started and the team visited the Arizona Cardinals for their second preseason game.
NFLYardbarker

Ten Thoughts on the Bengals' Initial 53-man Roster

The Bengals announced their initial 53-man roster on Tuesday afternoon. Here are 10 quick thoughts following their flurry of moves. I thought the Bengals would only have six wide receivers on the roster, but they ultimately decided to keep seven. Stanley Morgan is a great special teams player and Trenton Irwin made a ton of plays in training camp and in the preseason. Good for those guys for putting in the time, battling on the practice squad for multiple years before finally making the team on Tuesday.
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Spencer Rattler still set for first overall selection?

With Week 1 of the college football season in the books, we fired up our Mock Draft Simulator for a first-round 2022 NFL Mock Draft. There may not be the wild surprises of Montana beating Washington or ETSU beating Vanderbilt, but did some early season performances shake up some stock in our simulator?
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Legendary WR Cris Carter Has Blunt Message For Cam Newton

The New England Patriots’ decision to cut Cam Newton surprised everyone in the NFL world this Tuesday. Well, everyone except legendary wide receiver Cris Carter. After news broke that Newton was being released, Carter tweeted “I’m not surprised the Patriots cut an unvaccinated Cam.”. Newton never said he was unvaccinated,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy