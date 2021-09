The CW's reboot of Charmed has officially found its newest Charmed One. On Wednesday, it was announced that Lucy Barrett has been cast in Season 4 of the hit series, following the departure of original series star Madeleine Mantock earlier this year. Some key details surrounding Barrett's character — including her name, her powers, and her connection to Mel Vera (Melonie Diaz) and Maggie Vera (Sarah Jeffrey) — are being withheld at this time. According to an official description released by new showrunners Jeffrey Lieber, Nicki Renna, and Joey Falco, Barrett's character is "an artist, with a wild, unpredictable love for life and a one-of-a-kind view of the world that serves her well in her art, which is her life's passion. She's fun, irreverent, impulsive, strong-willed, and will bring brand-new energy to the Power of Three."