Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas police seek suspect in commercial robbery near Sahara, Rancho

By Shannon Miller
Fox5 KVVU
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are asking the public's help identifying a suspect in a robbery at a business near Rancho and Sahara Avenue on Tuesday morning. According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, a man robbed an employee on the morning of Aug. 31. He is described as a Black male, unknown age, average build, wearing prescription glasses, white short sleeve shirt with gray flecks, blue jeans and black shoes.

