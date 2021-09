Alert in market of signings by the earthquake that could generate the hiring of Kylian Mbappé for Real Madrid. The march of Paris Saint Germain would cause a domino effect that would involve the most relevant forwards of European clubs. The 160 million offered by Florentino would energize contract activities that in these times of pandemic were numb. The agents of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lewandowski, Griezmann or Haaland are anxious about the outcome of an operation in which the Sheikh owner of the PSG has the last word. At the table there is the white club proposal. For Emir, money is not the most important thing. Also, he is already very satisfied with the arrival of Messi. The Argentine is a great generator of extra income and also prestigia to the Parisian Club.