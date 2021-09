HAMLET — According to the 2021-22 COVID tracker from the Richmond County Schools website, a total of 110 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 this school year. For the single day of Tuesday, Sept. 7, there were 30 positive student cases and four positive staff cases that were reported. Students accounted for 99 of those overall positive tests since Aug. 23 (the start of the traditional school year), while staff were the remaining eleven. Each school has at least one reported positive case.