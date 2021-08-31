CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cam Newton and Brian Hoyer cut, leaving rookie Mac Jones as only active quarterback on Patriots' 53-man roster

By Mark Daniels, The Providence Journal
Cutdown day was a busy one for the Patriots on Tuesday. The team had the news of the day when they released Cam Newton, which paves the way for rookie Mac Jones to start at quarterback.

That wasn’t the only surprise as veteran kicker Nick Folk was cut instead of rookie Quinn Nordin. On top of that, Stephon Gilmore starts the season on the physically unable to perform list. That means the cornerback won’t be available until Week 7.

Overall, the Patriots made 28 roster moves to get their roster down to 53.

The team cut 21 players: Newton, Folk, Brian Hoyer, Kristian Wilkerson, Montravious Adams, Adrian Colbert, James Ferentz, Matt LaCosse, Alex Redmond, Akeem Spence, Dee Virgin, Tashawn Bower, Myles Bryant, Korey Cunningham, Michael Jackson Sr., Will Sherman, Bill Murray, Tre Nixon, D’Angelo Ross, Nick Thurman and Isaiah Zuber.

Gilmore, Jarrett Stidham, Terez Hall and Byron Cowart will start the season on the PUP list. Cameron McGrone and Joshuah Bledsoe start the season on the non-football injury list. They also placed linebacker Anfernee Jennings on the injured reserve, which ends his season.

Here's a look at the Patriots first 53-man roster.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ljai9_0binugc500
Mac Jones drops back to pass during the preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Eric Hartline, USA TODAY Sports

Quarterback (1)

Mac Jones

Cut: Cam Newton, Brian Hoyer / PUP: Jarrett Stidham

The biggest news of the day was that the Patriots cut Newton and and will start Jones. This will be the first rookie quarterback to start Week 1 in New England since Drew Bledsoe in 1998. Don’t expect Hoyer to be gone for long as he’ll likely be back after the team places someone on the injured reserve. The Pats won’t start the season with one quarterback.

OPINION: Why Mac Jones was the right QB choice for the Patriots

POSSIBLE CAM NEWTON LANDING SPOTS: 9 NFL teams that make sense

Running back (6)

Damien Harris, James White, J.J. Taylor, Rhamondre Stevenson, Brandon Bolden, Jakob Johnson

The Patriots are in great shape here. That’s why they traded Sony Michel last week. Look for Harris to have a breakout season.

Tight end (3)

Jonnu Smith, Hunter Henry, Devin Asiasi

Cut: Matt LaCosse

LaCosse was a minor surprise, but the Patriots are in great shape. This is the best tight end depth in New England since 2016 with Rob Gronkowski and Martellus Bennett.

Wide receivers (5)

Nelson Agholor, Jakobi Meyers, Kendrick Bourne, N’Keal Harry, Gunner Olszewski

Cut: Tre Nixon, Kristian Wilkerson, Isaiah Zuber,

Harry makes the team after his agent requested a trade in June. Wilkerson had a strong summer and the Patriots would like him back on the practice squad.

Offensive line (9)

Isaiah Wynn, Michael Onwenu, David Andrews, Shaq Mason, Trent Brown, Ted Karras, Justin Herron, Yodny Cajuste, Yasir Durant

Cut: Will Sherman, Alex Redmond, James Ferentz, Korey Cunningham

The Patriots are loaded here. They added extra depth when they acquired Durant in a deal with Kansas City on Tuesday.

NFL ROSTER CUT TRACKER: Updates on big-name players who were released

Defensive line (6)

Davon Godchaux, Lawrence Guy, Henry Anderson, Deatrich Wise, Christian Barmore, Carl Davis

Cut: Bill Murray, Montravious Adams, Akeem Spence, Tashawn Bower, Nick Thurman / PUP: Byron Cowart

This is another position group that looks improved from a year ago. Barmore looks like he’ll make an impact from Day 1. The Patriots’ run defense should be a lot better.

Linebackers (8)

Matt Judon, Dont’a Hightower, Kyle Van Noy, Josh Uche, Chase Winovich, Ja’Whaun Bentley, Ronnie Perkins, Harvey Langi

PUP: Terez Hall / NFI: Cameron McGrone / IR: Anfernee Jennings

The core of the Patriots defense will be their front seven. With the additions of Judon, Hightower and Van Noy, the Pats are in position to have one of the best pass rushes in the NFL.

Cornerbacks (6)

J.C. Jackson, Jonathan Jones, Jalen Mills, Joejuan Williams, Shaun Wade, Justin Bethel

Cut: Dee Virgin, D’Angelo Ross, Myles Bryant, Michael Jackson Sr. / PUP: Stephon Gilmore

It’s a shame Gilmore won’t start the season. He’ll be eligible to play in Week 7. The Pats depth here isn’t fantastic and it’ll be a concern with whoever is starting opposite of Jackson.

Safety (4)

Devin McCourty, Adrian Phillips, Kyle Dugger, Cody Davis

Cut: Adrian Colbert / NFI: Joshuah Bledsoe

Here’s another position the Patriots don’t have to worry about. McCourty, Phillips and Dugger can all play as the Pats will likely use all three in various roles this season.

Special teams (5)

Quinn Nordin, Jake Bailey, Joe Cardona, Matthew Slater, Brandon King,

Cut: Nick Folk

Nordin turned out to be the biggest surprise on the roster. He has a huge leg, but was inconsistent. The rookie kicker hit 6-of-8 field goals and 4-of-7 extra point attempts this preseason. He replaces Folk, who hit 92.9% of his field goal attempts last season.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Cam Newton and Brian Hoyer cut, leaving rookie Mac Jones as only active quarterback on Patriots' 53-man roster

