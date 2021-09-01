CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Tim Anderson Sits, Lance Lynn on IL as White Sox Eye Playoffs

By Vinnie Duber
Posted by 
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTA sits, Lynn on IL as Sox eye a healthy October originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Don't try to talk to Tony La Russa about October. He's not ready to talk about his team heading there just yet, not eager to run afoul of the baseball gods. Indeed, the...

www.nbcchicago.com

Comments / 0

NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
59K+
Followers
38K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony La Russa
Person
Eloy Jiménez
Person
Luis Robert
Person
Lance Lynn
Person
Adam Engel
Person
Craig Kimbrel
Person
Ryan Tepera
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Il As#Ta#Nbc Sports Chicago#The Chicago White Sox#The White Sox#The Pittsburgh Pirates#The Chicago Cubs#The Kansas City Royals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
Related
MLBchatsports.com

Chicago White Sox: Explaining no top-100 prospects

Southridge's Colson Montgomery (2) fields a grounder during the Mater Dei Wildcats vs Southridge Raiders baseball game at Bosse Field Monday, April 29, 2019. Southridge Vs Mater Dei 34. The Chicago White Sox does not currently have any top-100 Major League Baseball prospects according to MLB dot com. That is...
MLBnumberfire.com

Tim Anderson (leg) returning Wednesday for White Sox

Chicago White Sox infielder Tim Anderson (leg) is back in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against left-hander Robbie Ray and the Toronto Blue Jays. Anderson missed the last four games due to leg soreness. The 28-year-old is back at shortstop and the leadoff spot for Wednesday's matchup. Danny Mendick is taking a seat and Luis Robert is moving down to the five-hole.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

White Sox: 4 players who should make the playoff rotation

The Chicago White Sox have been riding their starting pitching to the postseason. This is a far cry from last season when lack of rotation depth in the rotation cost them against the Oakland Athletics in the AL Wild Card Series. After Lucas Giolito’s dominant performance in Game 1 of...
MLBnumberfire.com

Yoan Moncada sitting Thursday afternoon for White Sox

Chicago White Sox infielder Yoan Moncada is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu and the Toronto Blue Jays. Moncada reportedly tweaked his wrist during Wednesday's game, but this appears to be more of a planned rest day. Leury Garcia is covering the hot corner while Brian Goodwin returns to the lineup to play right field and hit seventh.
MLBABC7 Chicago

Chicago White Sox lose Lance Lynn, Lucas Giolito to injuries

The Chicago White Sox put All-Star Lance Lynn on the 10-day injured list because of right knee inflammation Tuesday, then saw fellow right-handerLucas Giolito leave his start against the Pittsburgh Pirates because of left hamstring tightness. Giolito, 27, exited in the fifth inning not long after fielding a ground ball...
MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

White Sox Rotation Strong, Other Areas Raise Playoff Questions

Sox rotation strong, but other areas raise playoff questions originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Another night in Toronto, another stellar starting-pitching effort by the Chicago White Sox. "We're a very tight-knit group, our rotation, our five guys. We like to feed off each other," White Sox starting pitcher Lucas...
MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

White Sox Activate Catcher Yasmani Grandal From 10-Day IL

The Chicago White Sox got Yasmani Grandal back on Friday, reinstating the switch-hitting catcher from the 10-day injured list. Grandal was in the starting lineup for the AL Central leaders in their series opener against the Cubs, batting sixth. He homered twice and drove in eight runs to lead the White Sox to a 17-13 victory.
MLBchatsports.com

Tim Anderson to IL; Romy González Ascends to Majors

In what now confirmed as an extraordinary rise to the majors, the White Sox promoted IF-OF Romy González in a flurry of six roster moves as rosters expand from 26 to 28 until season’s end. The most immediate effect of the moves is the loss of Tim Anderson, who was...
MLBPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

Lynn and bear it: White Sox’ Cy Young candidate roughed up by Cubs

The White Sox didn’t see that coming. Certainly not from Lance Lynn, who, by his own admission, was slapped in the face. “First time he’s had that kind of game,” Sox manager Tony La Russa said of the veteran who is arguably the ace of his staff but gave up three homers and seven runs in a 7-0 loss to the Cubs on Saturday at Guaranteed Rate Field. “It happens. They pitched better, hit better, managed better. It wasn’t much of a contest.”
MLBMLB

No White Sox comeback after Lynn struggles

CHICAGO -- Even the best pitchers run into an occasional bad night. And that sentiment pretty much sums up Lance Lynn’s performance during a 7-0 White Sox loss to the Cubs (57-74) on Saturday at Guaranteed Rate Field. Lynn (10-4), who ranked a close second to the Yankees’ Gerrit Cole among American League pitchers in a recent MLB.com Cy Young Award poll, allowed seven runs on seven hits and three home runs in five innings.
MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

White Sox Blanked, Lance Lynn Rocked: ‘It's Not Good to Suck'

Sox blanked, Lynn rocked: 'It's not good to suck' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. To say that Saturday night's result was uncharacteristic for Lance Lynn would be the understatement of the season. The big righty's in the middle of a campaign that could end with him as the American...
MLBchatsports.com

Lance Lynn goes on the 10-day injured list for the Chicago White Sox with right knee inflammation

The Chicago White Sox placed starting pitcher Lance Lynn on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with right knee inflammation. The move is retroactive to Sunday. Lynn, an All-Star this year and one of the leading candidates for the American League Cy Young Award, is 10-4 with a 2.59 ERA and 152 strikeouts in 24 starts. He leads the AL in ERA, opponents average (.204) and slugging percentage (.338) and is among the league leaders in opponents OPS (second, .605), WHIP (fourth, 1.08), strikeouts per nine innings (fifth, 10.08) and wins (tied for seventh).
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: 1 contract issue to fix before the playoffs

In what has been one of the truly great bounce-back seasons in baseball history. Carlos Rodon has become an ace-caliber pitcher for the Chicago White Sox. With the emergence of Dylan Cease as well, they have a 4 headed monster of Lance Lynn, Lucas Giolito, Carlos Rodon, and Dylan Cease in the rotation which is arguably the best in baseball.As for Cease, he is still under contract and has another year of team control before entering his first year of arbitration in 2023. As for Rodon, not so much. This past offseason, the White Sox and Rodon agreed to a one-year deal for 3 million. After this season, he is set to walk free once again. This time, the White Sox needs to extend him without letting him go.
MLBWGNtv.com

White Sox dominate the City Series in 2021 as playoff push continues

CHICAGO – The fact that it happened isn’t a surprise to many, especially with the direction that both clubs were going when the 2021 City Series came around this August. The White Sox added to their team at the trade deadline, including a few players from the Cubs, while they also got back a few injured starters in pursuit of an American League Central division title. Meanwhile, the north siders were reeling from a number of players being traded away at the deadline that left the roster depleted.
MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

White Sox' Lance Lynn Hits IL, Reveals Belt-Gate Ailment

Sox’ Lynn hits IL, reveals belt-gate ailment originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The White Sox rotation is getting another tune-up, as Lance Lynn hits the 10-day injured list with right knee inflammation. “Each start has been a little different,” Lynn said Tuesday, “but it’s one of those things where...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

White Sox: Lance Lynn injury update isn’t good news down the stretch

The Chicago White Sox will downplay Lance Lynn’s knee inflammation, but let’s not kid ourselves, no September injury is small. Ideally, Lynn will be back in a week and his season will continue without a blip. That’s what the White Sox would like us to think, and there’s a very real chance this is all precautionary.
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

White Sox place starter Lance Lynn on injured list

The White Sox announced they’ve placed star right-hander Lance Lynn on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to August 29, due to right knee inflammation. Infielder Danny Mendick has been recalled from Triple-A Charlotte in a corresponding move. Lynn has consistently been an above-average starter over the past few seasons, but...

Comments / 0

Community Policy