Davie County, NC

Special Weather Statement issued for Davie, Iredell by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-31 12:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-31 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Davie; Iredell A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Davie and northeastern Iredell Counties through 845 PM EDT At 808 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles north of Statesville, or near Harmony, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Harmony, Sheffield, Union Grove, Turnersburg and Olin. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

