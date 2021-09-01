CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collin County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Collin, Hunt, Rockwall by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-01 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-31 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Collin; Hunt; Rockwall A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Rockwall, southwestern Hunt and southeastern Collin Counties through 745 PM CDT At 707 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm capable of producing a landspout near Royse City, or 12 miles east of Rockwall, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess up to 40 mph. A landspout or funnel is possible. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Rockwall, Royse City, Fate, Quinlan, Caddo Mills, McLendon-Chisholm, Nevada and Josephine. This includes Interstate 30 between mile markers 73 and 87. LANDSPOUT...POSSIBLE MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

