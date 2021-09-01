CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFLPA calls for investigation after Urban Meyer says vaccination status played role in cuts

By John Healy
As teams around the NFL made its final roster cuts on Tuesday, some wondered whether or not a player’s vaccination status would factor into the decision. According to Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer, it did. The first-year NFL coach admitted as much when addressing reporters about paring down the...

Meyer’s Vaccine Comments Meet Covid Rules Despite NFLPA Scrutiny

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer has sparked an NFLPA investigation by acknowledging on Tuesday that a player’s vaccination status was a factor he considered in whether to cut a player for the 53-man roster. The team released a statement on Wednesday clarifying that availability is a key factor in roster decisions and vaccination status was not, by itself, determinative in whether a player made the roster. Despite the union’s apparent concerns about Meyer’s comments, the idea that a coach would consider a player’s vaccination status is to be expected and permissible. A player who is vaccinated is less likely to test positive...
Jaguars Coach Urban Meyer Said He Considered Vaccination Status In Players’ Court

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer said he along with general manager Trent Baalke considered vaccination status to make final roster cuts. Meyer indicated that he considered this issue because of the stricter protocols for COVID-19 imposed on unvaccinated players who test positive or who are identified as high-risk close contacts compared to the protocols for vaccinated players.
Jaguars attempt to clarify Urban Meyer’s comments on vaccination status

The NFL Players Association has launched an investigation following Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer’s admission that vaccination status factored into the team’s roster decisions. NFLPA spokesman George Atallah confirmed the union’s action in an email to The Associated Press on Tuesday night, hours after Meyer told reporters: “Everyone was considered....
NFLPA Will Reportedly “Look Into” Urban Meyer’s Latest Comment

On Tuesday afternoon, teams from around the league made tough decisions regarding who would be on their final 53-man rosters. Among those making difficult choices were the Jacksonville Jaguars. Earlier this afternoon, the Jaguars released former first-round wide receiver Phillip Dorsett – among others. Following the roster cuts, Jaguars head...
Urban Meyer Admitted COVID-19 Vaccines Played A Role In Shaping The Jaguars Roster

NFL owners have lost patience with players and coaches who are not taking the vaccine. The National Football League’s Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer, who has some major health issues, didn’t hold back when he talked about how he and his coaching staff evaluated players when it came to finalizing the team’s 53-man roster. “If a player did not get a COVID-19 vaccine, that went into the evaluation. Everyone was considered. That was part of the production, let’s start talking about this, and also is he vaccinated or not? Can I say that that was a decision-maker? It was certainly in consideration.” The National Football League Players Association would like to know a little more about the coaching staff’s thought process into making the final cuts. The NFL has been forcing virtually everybody connected to the business to take the vaccine but NFL owners cannot force players to get a vaccine because the collective bargaining agreement does not allow mandatory shots for players. At least one coach, Rick Dennison of the Minnesota Vikings, was fired because he refused to take the shot.
Urban Meyer not wrong about vaccination statement

Aug 29, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer directs his team prior to the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports. Former Ohio State football coach Urban Meyer had some interesting comments when talking about making decisions on final...
What Is It Like Playing for Jaguars’ HC Urban Meyer? Let Joshua Perry Explain

To truly understand Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer and the way he leads his football programs, it takes a special type of insight. It takes a peek behind the curtain. A first-hand exploration of the intensity that has preceded Meyer's years of winning at the college level, the same intensity he hopes will help him find success in the NFL ranks.
Legendary WR Cris Carter Has Blunt Message For Cam Newton

The New England Patriots’ decision to cut Cam Newton surprised everyone in the NFL world this Tuesday. Well, everyone except legendary wide receiver Cris Carter. After news broke that Newton was being released, Carter tweeted “I’m not surprised the Patriots cut an unvaccinated Cam.”. Newton never said he was unvaccinated,...
This is why teams are not interested in Cam Newton

Much has been made of Cam Newton’s release by the New England Patriots, and the lack of interest from other teams in light of that. In reality, it sounds like the biggest factor is simply that Newton isn’t the player he once was in the eyes of NFL teams. According...
Mac Jones’ girlfriend reacts to rookie quarterback getting starting job after Cam Newton cut

It’s official. Rookie quarterback Mac Jones will run the offense for the New England Patriots. Just in case you have been too busy watching videos of cute kittens on YouTube, Jones got the QB1 status for Patriots coach Bill Belichick after veteran signal-caller Cam Newton got cut. While the move came as a surprise to many, it’s hard to argue with Belichick, who only has 189,586 Super Bowl rings to his name (unofficially).
Cleveland Browns Quarterback Was Released On Monday

The Cleveland Browns are trimming their roster down to the 53-man limit they have to reach by Tuesday. That trimming has led to one Browns quarterback getting released. According to Browns insider Scott Petrak, the Browns have cut quarterback Kyle Lauletta. Also getting pink slips on Monday were defensive end Curtis Weaver and safety Sheldrick Redwine.
Mac Jones’ girlfriend celebrates QB getting Patriots starting job

Mac Jones’ girlfriend, Sophie Scott, is proud of her man after he won the Patriots’ quarterback battle following Cam Newton’s surprise release Tuesday. The University of Alabama alumna took to her Instagram Story to re-post loving messages from friends and family after Jones became New England’s starting QB. One post...
NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Le’Veon Bell News

On Tuesday night, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that three-time Pro Bowl running back Le’Veon Bell has a new home. The longtime Pittsburgh Steelers running back is headed back to the AFC North to play for one of the Steelers rivals: the Baltimore Ravens. The news comes just one day after the Ravens worked out the 29-year-old.

