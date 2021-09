The Demopolis Tigers suffered their second straight loss to open the 2021 season when a pass bounced off the hands of a Tiger receiver in the waning seconds of the Tigers’ loss to the visiting McAdory Yellow Jackets. After falling behind a little over half way through the first quarter, the Tigers clawed their way back to take the lead just before the first half ended, 14-13. The lead changed three times in the third quarter and the Yellow Jackets stretched their lead to 33-22 with 10 minutes to go in the game. The Tigers got their last score with a little over three minutes remaining, but the incomplete pass sealed the Tigers’ fate, 33-28.