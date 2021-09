Etowah High School’s Junior ROTC program hosted a statewide Raider competition Saturday, where several Cherokee County schools placed highly. Teams from two Cherokee County schools placed in the top 10 in the boys and girls divisions. The Etowah High girls team finished third. The Creekview High School boys and girls teams both finished in fourth place. The Etowah boys finished in sixth. The Cherokee High School boys team finished 19th, and did not compete in the girls competition. Sequoyah High School and River Ridge High School did not compete in the boys and girls competitions.