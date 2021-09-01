CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf: Patrick Reed cleared to return, will play in Tour Championship

By Connor Grott
UPI News
UPI News
 8 days ago
Patrick Reed of the USA, shown July 15, 2021, missed the first two FedEx Cup playoff tournaments after being hospitalized with bilateral pneumonia. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Patrick Reed, who hasn't played in more than three weeks due to an ankle injury and bilateral pneumonia, announced Tuesday he is planning to compete at this week's season-ending Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.

Reed, who was forced to miss the first two FedEx Cup playoff tournaments -- the Northern Trust and the BMW Championship -- due to the ailments, fell to 30th in the FedEx Cup standings and was the last player to qualify for the Tour Championship.

"Really appreciated everyone's prayers and well wishes," Reed wrote on Twitter. "Excited to get back out there and give it my best shot this week!"

This will be Reed's first start since tying for 31st in the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational on Aug. 8. He withdrew from the Wyndham Championship because of the ankle injury, which also caused him to miss the Northern Trust.

Reed was hospitalized with bilateral pneumonia -- an infection in both lungs that can lead to inflammation and scarring -- after returning home to Houston. He was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital on Aug. 20.

"It got really bad very quickly," Reed's wife, Justine, told Golf Channel. Reed was discharged from the hospital last week.

Reed, ranked No. 19 in the world, won the Farmers Insurance Open in January. He dropped to 11th in the U.S. Ryder Cup standings and will need a pick from team captain Steve Stricker next week to play on the team for the fourth straight time.

