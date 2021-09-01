CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, TX

City of Houston mechanic killed while working on preventative maintenance on airboat

Posted by 
ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N7y00_0binq55j00

The city of Houston is mourning the loss of one of its employees following a work accident on Monday.

According to a city spokesperson, mechanic Manuel Castillo died after suffering an injury while performing preventative maintenance on an airboat in the Lube Shop at Houston Public Works Pahet Service Center.

Castillo had been working with the city's Fleet Management Department since 2006. He most recently served as a level three mechanic, which is the highest skill level recognized by the city of Houston.

"He was highly regarded by his supervisors and coworkers alike and will be missed by the Fleet Management Department," a spokesperson said.

Details surrounding the deadly accident have not been released. The city said the Harris County Medical Examiner's Office will determine the cause of Castillo's death.

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
73K+
Followers
9K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Accidents
Houston, TX
Accidents
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Government
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Houston, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mechanic#Airboat#Preventative Maintenance#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy