City of Houston mechanic killed while working on preventative maintenance on airboat

The city of Houston is mourning the loss of one of its employees following a work accident on Monday.

According to a city spokesperson, mechanic Manuel Castillo died after suffering an injury while performing preventative maintenance on an airboat in the Lube Shop at Houston Public Works Pahet Service Center.

Castillo had been working with the city's Fleet Management Department since 2006. He most recently served as a level three mechanic, which is the highest skill level recognized by the city of Houston.

"He was highly regarded by his supervisors and coworkers alike and will be missed by the Fleet Management Department," a spokesperson said.

Details surrounding the deadly accident have not been released. The city said the Harris County Medical Examiner's Office will determine the cause of Castillo's death.