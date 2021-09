Sir Elton John does appreciate the bars. We've seen it when he jumped on stage alongside Eminemat the Grammys twice. He also extended his co-sign to Tech N9ne. He also locked in with Future a few years ago, though we haven't heard the final product of whatever went down during that recording session. However, his latest project will tap a few more rappers and R&B artists that he's grown to appreciate over the past few years.