LONGMEADOW — Jill Waller had jobs applications and brochures lined up Wednesday as Max Burger in the Longmeadow Shops started to fill with a lunch crowd. The human resources director had pens and hand sanitizer. She had her pitch ready about how Max Restaurant Group — with seven locations in Connecticut and two in Massachusetts — is offering a $1,000 sign-on bonus for all employees and a monthly kitchen bonus specifically to attract back-of-house staff.