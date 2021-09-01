Flash Flood Watch issued for Arlington, Falls Church, Alexandria, Culpeper, Eastern Loudoun by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-01 11:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-02 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Arlington, Falls Church, Alexandria; Culpeper; Eastern Loudoun; Fairfax; Greene; Madison; Northern Fauquier; Northern Virginia Blue Ridge; Prince William, Manassas, Manassas Park; Rappahannock; Southern Fauquier; Western Loudoun FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of DC, Maryland and Virginia, including the following areas: in DC, District of Columbia. In Maryland, Anne Arundel, Carroll, Cecil, Central and Southeast Howard, Central and Southeast Montgomery, Frederick MD, Northern Baltimore, Northwest Harford, Northwest Howard, Northwest Montgomery, Prince Georges, Southeast Harford and Southern Baltimore. In Virginia, Arlington/Falls Church/Alexandria, Culpeper, Eastern Loudoun, Fairfax, Greene, Madison, Northern Fauquier, Northern Virginia Blue Ridge, Prince William/Manassas/Manassas Park, Rappahannock, Southern Fauquier and Western Loudoun. * Through Thursday morning. * Thunderstorms with heavy rainfall are expected across the area this afternoon and evening. Rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected, with localized amounts up to 5 inches possible. * This amount of heavy rainfall will not only result in the potential for considerable flash flooding of creeks, small streams, and urban areas, but also the potential for river flooding on the main stem rivers.