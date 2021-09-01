CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clarke County, VA

Flash Flood Watch issued for Clarke, Frederick, Page, Rockingham, Shenandoah, Warren by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-01 11:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-02 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Clarke; Frederick; Page; Rockingham; Shenandoah; Warren FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia, including the following areas: in Maryland, Central and Eastern Allegany, Extreme Western Allegany, Garrett and Washington. In Virginia, Clarke, Frederick VA, Page, Rockingham, Shenandoah and Warren. In West Virginia, Berkeley, Eastern Grant, Eastern Mineral, Eastern Pendleton, Hampshire, Hardy, Jefferson, Morgan, Western Grant, Western Mineral and Western Pendleton. * Through late tonight. * A prolonged period of heavy rainfall will continue through this evening. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are expected, with localized amounts up to 6 inches possible. * This amount of heavy rainfall will not only result in the potential for considerable flash flooding of creeks and small streams, but also the potential for river flooding on the main stem rivers.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, VA
County
Rockingham County, VA
State
Maryland State
County
Page County, VA
County
Shenandoah County, VA
County
Clarke County, VA
State
Washington State
City
Shenandoah, VA
County
Frederick County, VA
County
Warren County, VA
State
West Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Watch#Extreme Weather#11 57 00#Rockingham#Central#Eastern Allegany#Extreme Western Allegany#Page#Eastern Grant#Eastern Mineral#Western Grant#Western Mineral
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.
PharmaceuticalsNBC News

Biden to announce additional vaccine mandates as he unveils new Covid strategy

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will seek to ramp up pressure on the unvaccinated on Thursday by announcing additional federal vaccine mandates, calling for the private sector to do the same, and pushing for increased testing in schools as the season he billed as a “summer of freedom” ends with thousands of unvaccinated Americans dying from Covid-19 every week.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Yellen triggers alarm bells over debt ceiling cliff

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is setting off alarm bells over a looming brawl about the nation's borrowing limit that could spark a global economic crisis if Congress fails to take action. Yellen's warning, delivered to congressional leaders on Wednesday, that the country could default on its debt as soon as...

Comments / 0

Community Policy