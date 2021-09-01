CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calvert County, MD

Flash Flood Watch issued for Calvert, Charles, St. Marys by NWS

 2021-09-01

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-01 11:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-02 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Calvert; Charles; St. Marys FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southern Maryland and Virginia, including the following areas: in southern Maryland, Calvert, Charles and St. Marys. In Virginia, Albemarle, Central Virginia Blue Ridge, King George, Nelson, Orange, Spotsylvania and Stafford. * Through Thursday morning. * Periods of showers and thunderstorms with heavy rain are expected primarily this afternoon and evening. Rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected, with localized amounts around 4 inches possible. * This amount of heavy rainfall will result in the potential for flash flooding of creeks and small streams, as well as the potential for river flooding on the main stem rivers.

Kent County, DEweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Kent, New Castle, Sussex by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 05:37:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 08:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Kent; New Castle; Sussex The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a * Flood Advisory for Kent County in central Delaware South Central New Castle County in northern Delaware West Central Sussex County in southern Delaware Caroline County in eastern Maryland Talbot County in eastern Maryland Kent County in northeastern Maryland Eastern Queen Anne`s County in northeastern Maryland * Until 845 AM EDT. * At 537 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that may experience flooding include Dover, Easton, Smyrna, Denton, Harrington, Camden, Clayton, Greensboro, Oakland, Ridgely, Cheswold, and Trappe.
Brooke County, WVweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Brooke, Eastern Preston, Hancock, Marion, Marshall, Monongalia by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 06:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 08:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brooke; Eastern Preston; Hancock; Marion; Marshall; Monongalia; Ohio; Preston; Ridges of Eastern Monongalia and Northwestern Preston; Wetzel Fog has developed and limited visibility should be expected for the morning commute. Please use caution, and leave plenty of space in front of you.
Harnett County, NCweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Harnett, Sampson by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 18:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-08 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Harnett; Sampson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN SAMPSON...SOUTHEASTERN HARNETT AND EASTERN CUMBERLAND COUNTIES At 554 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Godwin, or 13 miles northeast of Fayetteville, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Dunn, Godwin, Erwin, Eastover, Coats, Stedman, Wade, Salemburg, Falcon and Autryville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
New Castle County, DEweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for New Castle by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 18:04:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: New Castle FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EDT THURSDAY The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include a portion of northern Delaware including the following area...New Castle. * Until 4 AM EDT Thursday. * Thunderstorms with heavy rain are forecast to move through the region this evening into the overnight period. Heavy rainfall of one to two inches may quickly lead to flooding of flood prone and other low-lying areas due to rapid runoff.
Environmentweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for District of Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 01:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: District of Columbia FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of DC, central Maryland and northern Virginia, including the following areas: in DC, District of Columbia. In central Maryland, Anne Arundel and Prince Georges. In northern Virginia, Arlington/Falls Church/Alexandria, Eastern Loudoun, Fairfax, Prince William/Manassas/Manassas Park and Western Loudoun. * Until 4 AM EDT early this morning. * Showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected tonight. Average rainfall amounts of one-half to one inch is expected. However, thunderstorms will contain very heavy rainfall with rainfall rates around 1 to 3 inches per hour. Localized rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are possible. * Heavy amounts of rain in a short period of time may cause creeks and streams to rapidly rise out of their banks as well as the potential for flash-flooding in urban areas.
Sullivan County, NYweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Sullivan by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 15:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Sullivan FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT THURSDAY The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of central New York and northeast Pennsylvania, including the following areas, in central New York, Sullivan. In northeast Pennsylvania, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Northern Wayne, Pike and Southern Wayne. * Until 2 AM EDT Thursday. * Slow moving thunderstorms will move across northeast Pennsylvania and portions of the southern Catskills today, and have the potential to produce heavy rainfall. Some locations could see 1 to 2 inches of rain in a short period of time. The combination of saturated ground conditions and heavy rain could lead to rapid runoff and flash flooding.
Davie County, NCweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Davie, Iredell, Rowan by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 00:21:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: When it is safe to do so, please report flooding or landslides threatening roads or property to the National Weather Service Greenville-Spartanburg by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, by posting on our Facebook page, or via Twitter using hashtag NWSGSP. Your message should describe the specific location where impacts occurred and the depth of flooding observed. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Davie; Iredell; Rowan FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR DAVIE, NORTHEASTERN IREDELL AND NORTHWESTERN ROWAN COUNTIES At 1221 AM EDT, Radar indicated that the heavy rain showers and thunderstorms were moving east of Davie and Rowan Counties, with rainfall generally in a lull. Radar and automated rain gauges estimated that 3 to 5 inches of rain fell over much of the Warning area over the past six hours, with a couple of gauges reading 5 to 6 inches near the I-40 corridor northwest of Mocksville. Area streams and creeks are running at very high levels and flash flooding is likely ongoing in low-lying areas as runoff of the rainfall continues. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Statesville, Mocksville, Bermuda Run, Cooleemee, Sheffield, Farmington, Cool Springs, Fork Church, Advance and Turnersburg. Streams likely to flood include Hunting Creek, Beaver Creek, Bear Creek, Elisha Creek, Nelson Creek, and the South Yadkin River. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED
Kent County, RIweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northwest Providence, Southeast Providence, Western Kent by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 05:04:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 05:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Northwest Providence; Southeast Providence; Western Kent A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Windham, southern Worcester, northwestern Kent and Providence Counties through 545 AM EDT At 504 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Lisbon, or near Norwich, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Providence, Cranston, Coventry, North Providence, Johnston, Windham, Plainfield, Smithfield, Killingly, Burrillville, Uxbridge, North Smithfield, Scituate, Glocester, Putnam, Brooklyn, West Greenwich, Canterbury, Foster and Pomfret. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Lancaster County, VAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lancaster by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 14:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-08 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lancaster A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM EDT FOR NORTHERN GLOUCESTER...SOUTHEASTERN KING AND QUEEN...MIDDLESEX SOUTHEASTERN KING WILLIAM AND SOUTHWESTERN LANCASTER COUNTIES At 239 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Barhamsville, or near West Point, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. This severe storm will be near Shacklefords around 250 PM EDT. Glenns around 300 PM EDT. Saluda and Church View around 305 PM EDT. Urbanna around 310 PM EDT. Hartfield around 315 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Harmony Village, Grafton, Harcum, Cash, Stampers, Gressit, Mattaponi, Warner, Pinero and Pampa. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Bay County, FLweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Calhoun, Central Walton, Coastal Bay, Coastal Dixie by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 15:39:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Calhoun; Central Walton; Coastal Bay; Coastal Dixie; Coastal Franklin; Coastal Gulf; Coastal Jefferson; Coastal Taylor; Coastal Wakulla; Inland Bay; Inland Dixie; Inland Franklin; Inland Gulf; Inland Taylor; Inland Wakulla; Lafayette; Liberty; South Walton; Washington FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Big Bend Florida and Panhandle Florida, including the following areas, in Big Bend Florida, Coastal Bay, Coastal Dixie, Coastal Franklin, Coastal Jefferson, Coastal Taylor, Coastal Wakulla, Inland Dixie, Inland Franklin, Inland Taylor, Inland Wakulla, Lafayette and Liberty. In Panhandle Florida, Calhoun, Central Walton, Coastal Gulf, Inland Bay, Inland Gulf, South Walton and Washington. * Through Thursday morning. * Periods of heavy rain are expected through tonight over portions of the Florida Panhandle and Big Bend, as a tropical disturbance moves across the area. This area is vulnerable to flooding due to saturated ground from recent heavy rainfall events. Forecast amounts through tonight range from 2 to 3 inches, with isolated higher amounts of 4 to 5 inches possible. These isolated higher amounts have the potential to lead to flash flooding, especially if they occur over a short time span in areas that have already received heavy rain today.
Dorchester County, MDweather.gov

Coastal Flood Statement issued for Dorchester by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 15:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-08 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Dorchester COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...One to two feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Dorchester County, primarily across southern portions of the county near Bishop`s Head. * WHEN...Until 5 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is possible in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. BISHOPS HEAD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.2 FT, MODERATE 3.7 FT, MAJOR 4.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.1 FT, MODERATE 1.6 FT, MAJOR 2.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/03 PM 3.2 1.1 0.8 2-3 NONE 09/03 AM 3.3 1.2 0.8 1-2 MINOR 09/04 PM 3.0 0.9 0.5 2 NONE 10/04 AM 2.7 0.6 0.3 2 NONE 10/05 PM 2.7 0.6 0.2 2 NONE 11/05 AM 2.7 0.6 0.4 1 NONE CAMBRIDGE MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/06 PM 3.1 1.1 0.9 2 NONE 09/06 AM 3.2 1.2 0.9 1 NONE 09/07 PM 2.7 0.7 0.4 1 NONE 10/07 AM 2.5 0.5 0.3 2 NONE 10/07 PM 2.5 0.5 0.2 1-2 NONE 11/08 AM 2.5 0.5 0.4 1 NONE
Surry County, NCweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Surry by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 14:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-08 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Surry THE TORNADO WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN SURRY COUNTY HAS EXPIRED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. However small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.
Hunterdon County, NJweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Morris, Somerset, Sussex, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 18:04:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Hunterdon; Mercer; Middlesex; Morris; Somerset; Sussex; Warren FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EDT THURSDAY The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for * Portions of New Jersey...and Pennsylvania...including the following areas...in New Jersey...Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Morris, Somerset, Sussex, and Warren. In Pennsylvania...Berks, Carbon, Delaware, Eastern Chester, Eastern Montgomery, Lehigh, Lower Bucks, Monroe, Northampton, Philadelphia, Upper Bucks, Western Chester, and Western Montgomery. * Until 4 AM EDT Thursday. * Thunderstorms with heavy rain are forecast to move through the region this evening. Given the very saturated soils from recent heavy rain events, additional brief heavy rainfall of one to two inches may quickly lead to flooding of flood prone and other low-lying areas due to rapid runoff.
Autauga County, ALweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Autauga, Lowndes, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 14:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-08 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Autauga; Lowndes; Montgomery The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southeastern Autauga County in central Alabama Northeastern Lowndes County in south central Alabama Northwestern Montgomery County in south central Alabama * Until 600 PM CDT. * At 255 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have already fallen in portions of the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Southwestern Montgomery, Lowndesboro, Dannelly Field, Hunter, Woodcrest and Manack. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Berrien County, GAweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Berrien, Brooks, Cook, Lanier, Lowndes, Thomas by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 03:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Berrien; Brooks; Cook; Lanier; Lowndes; Thomas FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Big Bend Florida and south central Georgia, including the following areas, in Big Bend Florida, Coastal Dixie, Coastal Jefferson, Coastal Taylor, Inland Dixie, Inland Jefferson, Inland Taylor, Lafayette and Madison. In south central Georgia, Berrien, Brooks, Cook, Lanier, Lowndes and Thomas. * Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * Around 2 inches of rain is possible through sunrise, with local amounts to 4 inches.
Surry County, NCweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Surry, Yadkin by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 16:04:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-08 16:14:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Surry; Yadkin THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN SURRY AND NORTHWESTERN YADKIN COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.
Saint Clair County, ALweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for St. Clair, Talladega by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 18:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-08 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: St. Clair; Talladega The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for South Central St. Clair County in central Alabama Central Talladega County in east central Alabama * Until 1000 PM CDT. * At 651 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Talladega, Pell City, Lincoln, Vincent, Munford, Logan Martin Lake, Alpine Bay Resort, Talladega Superspeedway, Coosa Island, Talladega Municipal Airport, Logan Martin Dam, Howells Cove, St. Clair County Airport, Jackson Shoals, Country Club Estates, Cropwell and Eastaboga. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Saint Clair County, ALweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for St. Clair, Talladega by NWS

Otsego County, NYweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Otsego by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 17:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-08 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Otsego A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN OTSEGO COUNTY At 528 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near St. Johnsville to near Canajoharie to near Cobleskill to near Richmondville, moving east at 60 mph. The strongest part of the line has shifted east of the area, but localized strong winds are still possible. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Worcester, Middlefield, Maryland, Cooperstown, Westville, Springfield, Westford, Cherry Valley, Milford and Bowerstown. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Cherokee County, ALweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cherokee by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 17:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-08 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Cherokee The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southern Cherokee County in northeastern Alabama * Until 845 PM CDT. * At 540 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have already fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Centre, Cedar Bluff, Centre Municipal Airport, Forney, Leesburg, Moshat, Tennala, Eastern Weiss Lake, Pleasant Gap, Western Weiss Lake, Ball Flat, Slackland, Coloma, Howells Crossroads, Waterhouse and Weiss Dam. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

