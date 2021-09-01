CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flash Flood Watch issued for District of Columbia by NWS

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-01 11:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-02 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: District of Columbia FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of DC, Maryland and Virginia, including the following areas: in DC, District of Columbia. In Maryland, Anne Arundel, Carroll, Cecil, Central and Southeast Howard, Central and Southeast Montgomery, Frederick MD, Northern Baltimore, Northwest Harford, Northwest Howard, Northwest Montgomery, Prince Georges, Southeast Harford and Southern Baltimore. In Virginia, Arlington/Falls Church/Alexandria, Culpeper, Eastern Loudoun, Fairfax, Greene, Madison, Northern Fauquier, Northern Virginia Blue Ridge, Prince William/Manassas/Manassas Park, Rappahannock, Southern Fauquier and Western Loudoun. * Through Thursday morning. * Thunderstorms with heavy rainfall are expected across the area this afternoon and evening. Rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected, with localized amounts up to 5 inches possible. * This amount of heavy rainfall will not only result in the potential for considerable flash flooding of creeks, small streams, and urban areas, but also the potential for river flooding on the main stem rivers.

Orange County, NYweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Orange, Rockland by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 20:02:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Orange; Rockland FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EDT THURSDAY The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of northeast New Jersey and southeast New York, including the following areas, in northeast New Jersey, Eastern Bergen, Eastern Essex, Eastern Passaic, Eastern Union, Hudson, Western Bergen, Western Essex, Western Passaic and Western Union. In southeast New York, Orange and Rockland. * Until 4 AM EDT Thursday. * A cold frontal passage will produce a round of showers and thunderstorms tonight through the early morning hours. Due to wet antecedent conditions, the area is susceptible to flooding. * Locally heavy rainfall may produce flash flooding.
Brooke County, WVweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Brooke, Eastern Preston, Hancock, Marion, Marshall, Monongalia by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 06:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 08:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brooke; Eastern Preston; Hancock; Marion; Marshall; Monongalia; Ohio; Preston; Ridges of Eastern Monongalia and Northwestern Preston; Wetzel Fog has developed and limited visibility should be expected for the morning commute. Please use caution, and leave plenty of space in front of you.
Kent County, DEweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Kent, New Castle, Sussex by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 05:37:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 08:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Kent; New Castle; Sussex The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a * Flood Advisory for Kent County in central Delaware South Central New Castle County in northern Delaware West Central Sussex County in southern Delaware Caroline County in eastern Maryland Talbot County in eastern Maryland Kent County in northeastern Maryland Eastern Queen Anne`s County in northeastern Maryland * Until 845 AM EDT. * At 537 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that may experience flooding include Dover, Easton, Smyrna, Denton, Harrington, Camden, Clayton, Greensboro, Oakland, Ridgely, Cheswold, and Trappe.
Orange County, NYweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Orange, Rockland by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 20:02:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Orange; Rockland FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EDT THURSDAY The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of northeast New Jersey and southeast New York, including the following areas, in northeast New Jersey, Eastern Bergen, Eastern Essex, Eastern Passaic, Eastern Union, Hudson, Western Bergen, Western Essex, Western Passaic and Western Union. In southeast New York, Orange and Rockland. * Until 4 AM EDT Thursday. * A cold frontal passage will produce a round of showers and thunderstorms tonight through the early morning hours. Due to wet antecedent conditions, the area is susceptible to flooding. * Locally heavy rainfall may produce flash flooding.
Harnett County, NCweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Harnett, Sampson by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 18:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-08 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Harnett; Sampson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN SAMPSON...SOUTHEASTERN HARNETT AND EASTERN CUMBERLAND COUNTIES At 554 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Godwin, or 13 miles northeast of Fayetteville, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Dunn, Godwin, Erwin, Eastover, Coats, Stedman, Wade, Salemburg, Falcon and Autryville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
New Castle County, DEweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for New Castle by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 18:04:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: New Castle FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EDT THURSDAY The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include a portion of northern Delaware including the following area...New Castle. * Until 4 AM EDT Thursday. * Thunderstorms with heavy rain are forecast to move through the region this evening into the overnight period. Heavy rainfall of one to two inches may quickly lead to flooding of flood prone and other low-lying areas due to rapid runoff.
Kent County, RIweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northwest Providence, Southeast Providence, Western Kent by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 05:04:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 05:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Northwest Providence; Southeast Providence; Western Kent A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Windham, southern Worcester, northwestern Kent and Providence Counties through 545 AM EDT At 504 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Lisbon, or near Norwich, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Providence, Cranston, Coventry, North Providence, Johnston, Windham, Plainfield, Smithfield, Killingly, Burrillville, Uxbridge, North Smithfield, Scituate, Glocester, Putnam, Brooklyn, West Greenwich, Canterbury, Foster and Pomfret. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Bay County, FLweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Calhoun, Coastal Bay, Coastal Dixie, Coastal Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 21:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Calhoun; Coastal Bay; Coastal Dixie; Coastal Franklin; Coastal Gulf; Coastal Jefferson; Coastal Taylor; Coastal Wakulla; Inland Bay; Inland Dixie; Inland Franklin; Inland Gulf; Inland Taylor; Inland Wakulla; Lafayette; Liberty FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT/8 AM EDT/ THURSDAY The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Big Bend Florida and Panhandle Florida, including the following areas, in Big Bend Florida, Coastal Bay, Coastal Dixie, Coastal Franklin, Coastal Jefferson, Coastal Taylor, Coastal Wakulla, Inland Dixie, Inland Franklin, Inland Taylor, Inland Wakulla, Lafayette and Liberty. In Panhandle Florida, Calhoun, Coastal Gulf, Inland Bay and Inland Gulf. * Until 7 AM CDT/8 AM EDT/ Thursday. * Torrential downpours are expected late this evening and overnight in association with Tropical Storm Mindy. 2 to 4 inches of rain is likely, with localized amounts to 6 inches.
Berrien County, GAweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Berrien, Brooks, Cook, Lanier, Lowndes, Thomas by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 03:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Berrien; Brooks; Cook; Lanier; Lowndes; Thomas FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Big Bend Florida and south central Georgia, including the following areas, in Big Bend Florida, Coastal Dixie, Coastal Jefferson, Coastal Taylor, Inland Dixie, Inland Jefferson, Inland Taylor, Lafayette and Madison. In south central Georgia, Berrien, Brooks, Cook, Lanier, Lowndes and Thomas. * Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * Around 2 inches of rain is possible through sunrise, with local amounts to 4 inches.
Dixie County, FLweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Coastal Dixie, Coastal Jefferson, Coastal Taylor, Inland Dixie by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 03:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Coastal Dixie; Coastal Jefferson; Coastal Taylor; Inland Dixie; Inland Jefferson; Inland Taylor; Lafayette; Madison FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Big Bend Florida and south central Georgia, including the following areas, in Big Bend Florida, Coastal Dixie, Coastal Jefferson, Coastal Taylor, Inland Dixie, Inland Jefferson, Inland Taylor, Lafayette and Madison. In south central Georgia, Berrien, Brooks, Cook, Lanier, Lowndes and Thomas. * Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * Around 2 inches of rain is possible through sunrise, with local amounts to 4 inches.
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Henrico by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 14:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-08 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Henrico A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN NEW KENT...EAST CENTRAL HENRICO...SOUTHEASTERN HANOVER AND CENTRAL KING WILLIAM COUNTIES At 203 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Bottoms Bridge, or near Highland Springs, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. This severe storm will be near Tunstall around 220 PM EDT. Manquin around 225 PM EDT. King William and Aylett around 235 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Quinton, Fair Oaks, Central Garage, Rumford, Lanesville, Palls, Orapax Farms, Turpin, Sandston and Westwood. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Berrien County, GAweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Berrien, Brooks, Cook, Lanier, Lowndes, Thomas by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 03:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Berrien; Brooks; Cook; Lanier; Lowndes; Thomas FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Big Bend Florida and south central Georgia, including the following areas, in Big Bend Florida, Coastal Dixie, Coastal Jefferson, Coastal Taylor, Inland Dixie, Inland Jefferson, Inland Taylor, Lafayette and Madison. In south central Georgia, Berrien, Brooks, Cook, Lanier, Lowndes and Thomas. * Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * Around 2 inches of rain is possible through sunrise, with local amounts to 4 inches.
Environmentweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for District of Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 22:52:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: District of Columbia SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 492 REMAINS VALID UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA IN MARYLAND THIS WATCH INCLUDES 10 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL MARYLAND ANNE ARUNDEL HOWARD MONTGOMERY PRINCE GEORGES IN NORTH CENTRAL MARYLAND CARROLL FREDERICK IN NORTHEAST MARYLAND CECIL IN NORTHERN MARYLAND BALTIMORE BALTIMORE CITY HARFORD IN VIRGINIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES IN NORTHERN VIRGINIA ARLINGTON CITY OF ALEXANDRIA CITY OF FAIRFAX CITY OF FALLS CHURCH FAIRFAX LOUDOUN THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABERDEEN, ALEXANDRIA, ANNAPOLIS, ARLINGTON, ARNOLD, ASPEN HILL, BALLENGER CREEK, BALTIMORE, BEL AIR, BETHESDA, BOWIE, CAMP SPRINGS, CATONSVILLE, CHANTILLY, CLINTON, COLLEGE PARK, COLUMBIA, DUNDALK, EDGEWOOD, ELDERSBURG, ELKTON, ELLICOTT CITY, ESSEX, FAIRFAX, FALLS CHURCH, FALLSTON, FREDERICK, GAITHERSBURG, GERMANTOWN, GLEN BURNIE, GREENBELT, HAVRE DE GRACE, HERNDON, JOPPATOWNE, LAUREL, LEESBURG, MCLEAN, ODENTON, PARKVILLE, PIKESVILLE, POTOMAC, RANDALLSTOWN, RESTON, ROCKVILLE, SEVERN, SEVERNA PARK, SILVER SPRING, SOUTH GATE, STERLING, SUITLAND-SILVER HILL, TOWSON, WASHINGTON, AND WESTMINSTER.
Environmentweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for District of Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 22:52:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: District of Columbia SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 492 REMAINS VALID UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA IN MARYLAND THIS WATCH INCLUDES 10 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL MARYLAND ANNE ARUNDEL HOWARD MONTGOMERY PRINCE GEORGES IN NORTH CENTRAL MARYLAND CARROLL FREDERICK IN NORTHEAST MARYLAND CECIL IN NORTHERN MARYLAND BALTIMORE BALTIMORE CITY HARFORD IN VIRGINIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES IN NORTHERN VIRGINIA ARLINGTON CITY OF ALEXANDRIA CITY OF FAIRFAX CITY OF FALLS CHURCH FAIRFAX LOUDOUN THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABERDEEN, ALEXANDRIA, ANNAPOLIS, ARLINGTON, ARNOLD, ASPEN HILL, BALLENGER CREEK, BALTIMORE, BEL AIR, BETHESDA, BOWIE, CAMP SPRINGS, CATONSVILLE, CHANTILLY, CLINTON, COLLEGE PARK, COLUMBIA, DUNDALK, EDGEWOOD, ELDERSBURG, ELKTON, ELLICOTT CITY, ESSEX, FAIRFAX, FALLS CHURCH, FALLSTON, FREDERICK, GAITHERSBURG, GERMANTOWN, GLEN BURNIE, GREENBELT, HAVRE DE GRACE, HERNDON, JOPPATOWNE, LAUREL, LEESBURG, MCLEAN, ODENTON, PARKVILLE, PIKESVILLE, POTOMAC, RANDALLSTOWN, RESTON, ROCKVILLE, SEVERN, SEVERNA PARK, SILVER SPRING, SOUTH GATE, STERLING, SUITLAND-SILVER HILL, TOWSON, WASHINGTON, AND WESTMINSTER.
Environmentweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for District of Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 22:52:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: District of Columbia SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 492 REMAINS VALID UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA IN MARYLAND THIS WATCH INCLUDES 10 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL MARYLAND ANNE ARUNDEL HOWARD MONTGOMERY PRINCE GEORGES IN NORTH CENTRAL MARYLAND CARROLL FREDERICK IN NORTHEAST MARYLAND CECIL IN NORTHERN MARYLAND BALTIMORE BALTIMORE CITY HARFORD IN VIRGINIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES IN NORTHERN VIRGINIA ARLINGTON CITY OF ALEXANDRIA CITY OF FAIRFAX CITY OF FALLS CHURCH FAIRFAX LOUDOUN THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABERDEEN, ALEXANDRIA, ANNAPOLIS, ARLINGTON, ARNOLD, ASPEN HILL, BALLENGER CREEK, BALTIMORE, BEL AIR, BETHESDA, BOWIE, CAMP SPRINGS, CATONSVILLE, CHANTILLY, CLINTON, COLLEGE PARK, COLUMBIA, DUNDALK, EDGEWOOD, ELDERSBURG, ELKTON, ELLICOTT CITY, ESSEX, FAIRFAX, FALLS CHURCH, FALLSTON, FREDERICK, GAITHERSBURG, GERMANTOWN, GLEN BURNIE, GREENBELT, HAVRE DE GRACE, HERNDON, JOPPATOWNE, LAUREL, LEESBURG, MCLEAN, ODENTON, PARKVILLE, PIKESVILLE, POTOMAC, RANDALLSTOWN, RESTON, ROCKVILLE, SEVERN, SEVERNA PARK, SILVER SPRING, SOUTH GATE, STERLING, SUITLAND-SILVER HILL, TOWSON, WASHINGTON, AND WESTMINSTER.
Environmentweather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for District of Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 20:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: District of Columbia COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in the District of Columbia. * WHEN...Until midnight EDT tonight, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...Shoreline inundation is expected along portions of the seawall adjacent to Ohio Drive and the Hains Point Loop Road, and near the Tidal Basin and Jefferson Memorial. Minor shoreline inundation up to one foot above ground is possible elsewhere. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one to one and a half feet above normal. The next high tide at Washington Channel is at 9:56 PM.
Sullivan County, NYweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Sullivan by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 15:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Sullivan FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT THURSDAY The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of central New York and northeast Pennsylvania, including the following areas, in central New York, Sullivan. In northeast Pennsylvania, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Northern Wayne, Pike and Southern Wayne. * Until 2 AM EDT Thursday. * Slow moving thunderstorms will move across northeast Pennsylvania and portions of the southern Catskills today, and have the potential to produce heavy rainfall. Some locations could see 1 to 2 inches of rain in a short period of time. The combination of saturated ground conditions and heavy rain could lead to rapid runoff and flash flooding.
Bay County, FLweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Bay, Calhoun, Gulf by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 21:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Bay; Calhoun; Gulf FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT/1 AM EDT/ TONIGHT FOR SOUTHEASTERN BAY, SOUTHWESTERN CALHOUN AND NORTHWESTERN GULF COUNTIES At 808 PM CDT /908 PM EDT/, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen in the last 4 Hours. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Panama City, Callaway, Port St. Joe, Springfield, Mexico Beach, Tyndall Air Force Base, Wewahitchka, Parker, Wetappo, Overstreet, Allanton, Davis Beach, Beacon Hill, Saint Joe Beach, Honeyville, Highland View, Bay Harbor, Milltown, Bayou George and Majette. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Sullivan County, NYweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Sullivan by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-09 01:48:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Sullivan FLASH FLOOD WATCH WILL EXPIRE AT 2 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING The Flash Flood Watch for portions of central New York and northeast Pennsylvania, including the following areas, in central New York, Sullivan. In northeast Pennsylvania, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Northern Wayne, Pike and Southern Wayne will expire at 2 AM EDT early this morning. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Bucks County, PAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bucks by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 23:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 00:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bucks A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 AM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN HUNTERDON...SOUTHWESTERN WARREN...NORTHWESTERN BUCKS AND SOUTHEASTERN NORTHAMPTON COUNTIES At 1150 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Harmony to near Pleasant Valley, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. Locations impacted include Easton, Forks, Wilson, Hellertown, Nazareth, Harmony, Oxford, Alpha, Ferndale, Belfast, Frenchtown, West Easton, Milford, Tatamy, Bloomsbury, Riegelsville, Glendon, Brass Castle, Revere and Pleasant Valley. This includes the following highways Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 70 and 76. Interstate 78 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 10. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

