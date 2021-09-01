CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cochise County, AZ

Flood Advisory issued for Cochise by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-31 16:36:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-31 19:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Cochise The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for East Central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona * Until 815 PM MST. * At 505 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms over the Chiricahua mountains. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Portal and Rucker Canyon. This includes the following streams and drainages Pridham Creek, Ash Creek, Witch Creek, Silver Creek, East Turkey Creek, Cave Creek, Onion Creek, Stanford Creek, Turkey Creek, Whitewater Draw, Leslie Creek, Pinery Creek and Rucker Canyon.

