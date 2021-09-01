CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County, GA

Tornado Warning issued for Calhoun, Clay, Randolph by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-31 20:04:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-31 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Calhoun; Clay; Randolph The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Clay County in southwestern Georgia South central Randolph County in southwestern Georgia Northwestern Calhoun County in southwestern Georgia * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 804 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 8 miles west of Edison, or 10 miles east of Fort Gaines, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Edison around 825 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Harrisons Mill, Shivers Mill, Zetto, Bellville, Carnegie, Moye and Suttons Corner. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN

alerts.weather.gov

