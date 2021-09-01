Flash Flood Watch issued for Albemarle, Central Virginia Blue Ridge, King George, Nelson by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-01 11:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-02 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Albemarle; Central Virginia Blue Ridge; King George; Nelson; Orange; Spotsylvania; Stafford FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southern Maryland and Virginia, including the following areas: in southern Maryland, Calvert, Charles and St. Marys. In Virginia, Albemarle, Central Virginia Blue Ridge, King George, Nelson, Orange, Spotsylvania and Stafford. * Through Thursday morning. * Periods of showers and thunderstorms with heavy rain are expected primarily this afternoon and evening. Rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected, with localized amounts around 4 inches possible. * This amount of heavy rainfall will result in the potential for flash flooding of creeks and small streams, as well as the potential for river flooding on the main stem rivers.